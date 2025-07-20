It has quickly rolled around to another pre-season, but we want to test your memory by seeing if you can remember every player involved in Arne Slot‘s first summer at Liverpool.

The summer of 2024 was a transformative one for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp bidding farewell to trigger an overhaul of backroom staff as Slot arrived.

The Dutchman was without the majority of his first team for the start of the summer due to international exploits as his side took in the sights of the United States and Anfield.

Real Betis, Arsenal, Man United, Sevilla and Las Palmas were the opponents, with Slot going on to use 37 different players.

There are quite a few names for you to remember but we have given you a few clues to assist. Good luck!

37 players in 7 minutes…GO!

