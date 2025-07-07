Raul Jimenez’s moving tribute to “great friend” Diogo Jota

Raul Jimenez was the latest to pay a touching tribute to his former teammate Diogo Jota before and during Mexico’s Gold Cup triumph against the United States.

Jimenez and Jota shared the pitch 82 times during their respective spells at Wolves between 2018 and 2020, with the Mexican scoring 11 goals assisted by Jota.

“He was a great teammate,” Jimenez told reporters last week. “We shared many beautiful moments being important parts of what Wolves achieved in those times.

“It’s very tough to learn this type of news about someone so close to you and who was a great friend.”

In honour of Jota, Jimenez walked out for Mexico’s Gold Cup final on Sunday with a jersey featuring the number 20 and ‘Diogo J’ on the back, before another emotional tribute after his goal.

Raul Jiminez wearing Jota’s name and number ??? pic.twitter.com/AvPUXmHBFu — Chris Greenhalgh (@Ceasar_1990) July 6, 2025

Jimenez scored an equaliser for his side and briefly celebrated with his teammates before pulling out the same shirt he walked out in, sitting on the turf and doing Jota’s famed gaming celebration.

PSG’s Ousmane Dembele, former Liverpool Women player Rinsola Babajide, Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar, former youth teammate Diogo Goncalves and the AFL’s Jesse Motlop, among others, have also dedicated their goals in a similar manner.

It was another emotional tribute to Jota since his tragic death alongside his brother Andre Silva last Thursday, with the sporting world and beyond uniting to collectively pay their respects.

Liverpool players will start to return to the club on Tuesday after pre-season training was postponed, with players granted extra time off to grieve their teammate and friend.

As it stands, there has been no decision on whether the first friendly of the summer against Preston on Sunday will be cancelled, players will be consulted on their return.