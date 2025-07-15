Real Madrid “working on a deal” to sign Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool’s contract talks with Ibrahima Konate remain at a standstill and Real Madrid are reported to be “working on a deal” to land yet another player on a free transfer.

Konate is out of contract next summer and talks over a new deal have yet to reach a positive conclusion, with the two parties still not close to an agreement.

It leaves the door ajar for another defender to leave on a free transfer next year if Liverpool do not feel the need to attempt to secure a fee this summer while he is still in contract.

Real Madrid have been consistently name-checked as suitors and reports in Spain are pushing the narrative, which transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has now added to.

“We can confirm that Real Madrid are working on a deal to sign Ibrahima Konate in the summer of 2026 on a free transfer,” he told DAZN Football.

“Similar to the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation once again, Real Madrid are really interested in the player.

“They already had some contact to be informed about the situation of the player. Real Madrid are very attentive to this case.

“At the moment there is no proposal, there is nothing official as he is still a Liverpool player so Real Madrid will respect that, but the interest is there.”

Liverpool will persist in their negotiations over a new deal with the 26-year-old, but the possibility of losing another defender in their prime for free will be weighing heavily.

On the current contract discussions, Romano added that, at this stage, “an agreement is not close at all” – which makes it no surprise Real are lurking like sharks with a smell of blood.

It reminds us of when Arne Slot aimed a dig towards the Spanish side last season, saying: “If my memory is correct, I think it happens mostly with a certain club that brings free agents in, and you don’t see it that much at other big clubs…yet.”

Liverpool remain in control of their centre-back ranks, but they are still to replace Jarell Quansah after he signed for Bayer Leverkusen – Marc Guehi has been signposted as his replacement.

Konate was one of 10 senior players who did not feature in the first pre-season friendly at Preston, with his first minutes this summer expected to come on the trips to Hong Kong and Japan.