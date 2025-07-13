Rio Ngumoha started Liverpool’s opening friendly and proved the bright spark in a first half that saw them go 1-0 up at Preston thanks to his dazzling footwork.

With it unknown which youngsters had joined senior training in the first week of pre-season, it was encouraging to see Ngumoha among those to start at Preston.

One of three academy regulars named in Arne Slot‘s lineup, the 16-year-old was the youngest player on the pitch, but he certainly did not play like it.

Appearing to have grown into his body more over the summer and growing in confidence in his natural role on the left wing, Ngumoha was arguably the biggest focus on the pitch in the first half of Sunday’s 3-1 win.

It was the teenager who created Liverpool’s opener through Conor Bradley, dancing through bodies out wide before playing the ball across to Federico Chiesa, who found Dominik Szoboszlai before Bradley forced it home.

While pre-season friendlies are never conclusive, it was a strong display from Ngumoha which caught the eye among supporters.

Liverpool fans were clearly impressed…

It’s very early days but Ngumoha looks like a first team footballer. Some young lads have just got it. — Danny (@dlmjnk) July 13, 2025

Less than 20 minutes into Liverpool's first pre-season match and the Gravity of Rio Ngumoha is on full display. Preston North End are chucking two out to defend him, then scrambling more out when he beats those. He's 16 years old. — SCOUTED (@scoutedftbl) July 13, 2025

Ngumoha looks more sharper and quicker from last season, he’s been in the lab… — ?? (@Bk8iP3) July 13, 2025

Ngumoha’s skill and speed is frightening. So confident and positive aswell which I love. 16 years old? — George Scaife (@Scaife51) July 13, 2025

really like the variation in ngumoha's game. not just looking solely to dribble > shoot. — Alex (@yalexo_) July 13, 2025

The confidence and arrogance that Ngumoha has at 16 is scary. Can tell he's destined for the top. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) July 13, 2025

Rio Ngumoha has physically adapted so well. Very stabilized movements & no wonky actions or glitches like before. Excellent signs. Need him to develop his off ball game more though. — Timothy Steve (@TheTimothySteve) July 13, 2025

Rio Ngumoha is running the show, top top player — Sarib ????? (@saribk01) July 13, 2025

??????? Rio Ngumoha completed the most dribbles (2) on the pitch in the first-half. – 100% dribbles completed

– 2/3 ground duels won

– 93% pass completion Very impressive performance. 16-years-old and probably one of the best on the pitch. pic.twitter.com/F0Ru0FXbMC — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) July 13, 2025

My god Rio Ngumoha is a sensational footballer — Jacob (@Jsize18) July 13, 2025

Hughes convinced Wirtz to join by showing him clips of Rio Ngumoha — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) July 13, 2025

And Preston fans already want him on loan!

Don’t let Liverpool leave Deepdale without them signing off a loan deal for Rio Ngumoha to us for the season. — oliver (@olihargreavess) July 13, 2025

We should be getting a deal ready to loan Ngumoha the day he turns 17, which is just before the window closes, what an unbelievable talent ?? would be a deal that suits all parties surely especially with our record of developing loan talent #pnefc #LFC — Jonny Ellithorn (@JonnyEllithorn) July 13, 2025

16 years of age, Ngumoha looks a proper player, bring on loan and fast #pnefc — Harvie ? (@HParkz10) July 13, 2025

Ngumoha – get yourself to Deepdale on loan NOW. — Jack (@thejdtucker) July 13, 2025

It is far too early to make sweeping judgments on Ngumoha’s place in the Liverpool squad or even a potential loan elsewhere.

But the excitement around his first-half performance at Preston sums up what he has brought to the side whenever he has been called upon so far: pace, skill, trickery and, more often now, a decisive end product.

Ngumoha is likely to be involved throughout pre-season, with a tour of Asia to come next, and that should bring more challenges – not least a meeting with AC Milan in Hong Kong.

If the youngster passes those tests it would be no surprise if Slot keeps him around for more in 2025/26.