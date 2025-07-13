➔ SUPPORT US

➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
PRESTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 13, 2025: Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha during a pre-season friendly match between Preston North End FC and Liverpool FC at Deepdale. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Rio Ngumoha dazzles fans who say he “looks like a first team footballer”

Rio Ngumoha started Liverpool’s opening friendly and proved the bright spark in a first half that saw them go 1-0 up at Preston thanks to his dazzling footwork.

With it unknown which youngsters had joined senior training in the first week of pre-season, it was encouraging to see Ngumoha among those to start at Preston.

One of three academy regulars named in Arne Slot‘s lineup, the 16-year-old was the youngest player on the pitch, but he certainly did not play like it.

Appearing to have grown into his body more over the summer and growing in confidence in his natural role on the left wing, Ngumoha was arguably the biggest focus on the pitch in the first half of Sunday’s 3-1 win.

It was the teenager who created Liverpool’s opener through Conor Bradley, dancing through bodies out wide before playing the ball across to Federico Chiesa, who found Dominik Szoboszlai before Bradley forced it home.

While pre-season friendlies are never conclusive, it was a strong display from Ngumoha which caught the eye among supporters.

Liverpool fans were clearly impressed…

And Preston fans already want him on loan!

It is far too early to make sweeping judgments on Ngumoha’s place in the Liverpool squad or even a potential loan elsewhere.

But the excitement around his first-half performance at Preston sums up what he has brought to the side whenever he has been called upon so far: pace, skill, trickery and, more often now, a decisive end product.

Ngumoha is likely to be involved throughout pre-season, with a tour of Asia to come next, and that should bring more challenges – not least a meeting with AC Milan in Hong Kong.

If the youngster passes those tests it would be no surprise if Slot keeps him around for more in 2025/26.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025