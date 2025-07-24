Roberto Firmino has departed Saudi Arabia after two years having been frozen out of the Al-Ahli squad, with the Liverpool legend’s next move now confirmed.

Firmino took the opportunity to head to the Saudi Pro League following the expiry of his contract at Liverpool in 2023, with it later reported that no extension had been offered.

Signing a three-year deal with Al-Ahli, the striker scored a hat-trick in his first competitive game and wore the captain’s armband through a campaign that brought nine goals and seven assists in 34 appearances.

But Firmino was then cut from their squad for the league midway through the season just gone, limiting him to outings in the Asian Champions League.

He scored six and assisted seven in 12 games in that competition as Al-Ahli went on to lift the trophy, but his situation remained unchanged – and he has now left Saudi Arabia.

Firmino has joined Qatar Stars League side Al Sadd on a two-year deal, remaining in the Middle East and taking up their No. 9 shirt.

The Brazilian is by far the most high-profile player in a squad managed by Spanish coach Felix Sanchez, who led Al Sadd to a league and cup double in his first season in charge.

Speaking after lifting the Asian Champions League trophy with Al-Ahli, Firmino reflected on his difficult experience having been cut from their league squad.

“There are no words to express what I feel inside my heart,” he told CBS Sports.

“I passed through a desert here, they took me out of the league and of course left me in the Champions League.

“I don’t give up, I never give up, because I know who brought me here – and I want to bring back all of the glory to God.

“He knew what plans he had for us. It’s a pleasure to be part of this big club.”

A number of former Liverpool players have already moved clubs this summer, including Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Andy Carroll (Dagenham and Redbridge) and Suso (Cadiz).

Of those players, Firmino is inarguably the most fondly regarded around Liverpool, with the 33-year-old becoming a legendary figure as he made 362 appearances over eight seasons.

There is no centre-forward like him, with his record of 111 goals and 72 assists in that time still underselling the importance he held in Jurgen Klopp‘s attack.