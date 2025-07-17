Rodrygo is the latest name on the transfer rumour mill, and it is of little surprise due to Liverpool’s longstanding interest, which almost saw the winger join the club at 16.

Rodrygo is an exciting, versatile forward who finds himself facing the prospect of a bit-part role in Real Madrid‘s forward line next season under Xabi Alonso.

He could, therefore, be open to a move and for the second summer in succession, Liverpool have seen their name linked with the Brazilian amid reports that Luis Diaz has told the club of his desire to leave.

Rodrygo can play on the left, right and through the centre and thus claims from Spanish paper AS that the Reds have joined Arsenal in a pursuit of the 24-year-old are certainly plausible.

Liverpool’s interest in the forward dates back to 2017, when the club attempted to sign the then-teenager for just €3 million (£2.6m) from Santos.

“We didn’t close the deal because I didn’t want to,” Rodrygo explained to the Guardian last year.

“I wanted to stay at Santos even though the offer was very good. The pathway they promised me would also have been very good for my career. I was going to finish my studies in England to prepare for European football.”

Rodrygo would have been just 16 at the time, and he remained with his boyhood club until Real Madrid came calling two years later for €45 million.

Michael Edwards’ longstanding interest

Michael Edwards officially took on the role as Liverpool’s sporting director in 2016, and at the time Rodrygo was considered one of the brightest young prospects in Brazil.

He had not signed his first professional contract and Liverpool were looking to get ahead of the curve, only for Santos to dig their heels in to deny Edwards and Co.

The forward’s former agent, Nick Arcuri, explained Liverpool’s interest during an interview in 2020, with Edwards playing a prominent role.

He said, via translation: “When Rodrygo went to make his first professional contract at Santos, he was 16, a Liverpool director called me.

“He said that Klopp already knew the player, had seen the material, and he would let me know if he’s coming to Brazil to see Rodrygo personally.

“He already knew the player, had seen the material, had already come to see Rodrygo personally.

“He had gone on YouTube, searched ‘talents from Brazil’, Rodrygo had appeared and he was very young. He came to Brazil, and liked him. He contacted me, the Liverpool director wanted him to be his first signing.

“I went to London, Liverpool have an office in London. I brought the proposal to Modesto, then president of Santos, he didn’t accept it.

“It was already the sale of Rodrygo, so from 18 he’d go to Liverpool. It turned out that Santos didn’t want to sell Rodrygo, and they made the first professional contract.

“So Rodrygo’s first official proposal, he was 16 and it was Liverpool.”

Edwards is a known admirer and will have kept tabs on Rodrygo over the years, who he will still view as a player with plenty of upside at 24 with 383 senior club and international appearances, including 92 goals.