➔ SUPPORT US

➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE

Rodrygo linked as potential Luis Diaz replacement – Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool have been mentioned as contenders to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, while a new update on Luis Diaz‘s Reds future has emerged.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Speculation is ongoing over Rodrygo leaving Madrid this summer, with Xabi Alonso dropping him for the Club World Cup semi-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian isn’t in the limelight as much as Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, and may prefer the idea of being a star man elsewhere.

A new update suggests adds that Rodrygo could be an option for Liverpool if they lose Diaz, with the Colombian’s future at Anfield unknown.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 26, 2022: Real Madrid's Rodrygo Silva de Goes during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg game between Manchester City FC and Real Madrid CF at the City of Manchester Stadium. Manchester City won 4-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The 24-year-old is a longstanding target for the Reds, with the winger admitting he nearly joined them when he was 16.

At this stage, it’s worth stressing that it would be a surprise if the Reds signed Rodrygo, though, given his likely price tag and wages.

Much would depend on Diaz, too, and there’s more on him below…

Today’s Liverpool FC News

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 5, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurt Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Diaz‘s representatives have reportedly held more talks with Bayern Munich’s director of sport over a move. He is said to be keen on departing Liverpool!

• Liverpool have “lots of ideas” to honour Diogo Jota into the future, according to CEO Billy Hogan. But he says they will come “at the appropriate time.”

Liverpool are awaiting a decision from Alexander Isak on his future at Newcastle, with his Reds mapping out their contingency plan in Hugo Ekitike.

• Having been unable to attend Jota’s funeral in Gondomar, Alisson and Diaz were present at his seventh-day mass.

More from This Is Anfield

Jack Lusby has written about the quality Jeremie Frimpong can add to Liverpool’s attack next season and beyond:

“Frimpong’s data is naturally skewed as he largely played as an attacking wing-back under Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen, but he did so for good reason.

“He scored five goals and assisted a further six in 33 games in last season’s Bundesliga, with striker Patrick Schick (22) and fellow Liverpool signing Florian Wirtz (23) the only Leverkusen players with more goal involvements.

“No full-back managed more shots on target than Frimpong (16), who also ranked in the top five percent for overall shots (34).

“Frimpong created 30 chances for teammates in the Bundesliga in 2024/25.”

READ: Jeremie Frimpong can be Liverpool’s new secret weapon in attack

Elsewhere in the football world today

Brentford's Christian Norgaard during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday August 28, 2021.

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of midfielder Christian Norgaard, with the 31-year-old Dane arriving from Brentford

Tottenham are said to have reached an agreement to sign Mohammed Kudus from West Ham for £54.5 million, with a medical expected today (Guardian)

• Speaking of Spurs, they are reportedly set to turn their focus to Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. He could be a great signing! (David Ornstein, The Athletic)

Liverpool FC: On this day

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, January 20, 2015: Liverpool's captain Steven Gerrard hands the armband to Jordan Henderson as he is substituted against Chelsea during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On this day in 2015, Jordan Henderson was confirmed as Liverpool’s new captain, taking over from a legendary figure in Steven Gerrard.

Henderson enjoyed a superb period of success as Reds skipper, leading them to Champions League and Premier League glory in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

He also lifted the FA Cup and League Cup in 2022, before Virgil van Dijk succeeded him as captain.

Also on this day in 2019, Divock Origi signed a new Liverpool deal, soon after scoring in the Champions League final win over Tottenham.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025