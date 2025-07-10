Liverpool have been mentioned as contenders to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, while a new update on Luis Diaz‘s Reds future has emerged.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Speculation is ongoing over Rodrygo leaving Madrid this summer, with Xabi Alonso dropping him for the Club World Cup semi-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian isn’t in the limelight as much as Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, and may prefer the idea of being a star man elsewhere.

A new update suggests adds that Rodrygo could be an option for Liverpool if they lose Diaz, with the Colombian’s future at Anfield unknown.

The 24-year-old is a longstanding target for the Reds, with the winger admitting he nearly joined them when he was 16.

At this stage, it’s worth stressing that it would be a surprise if the Reds signed Rodrygo, though, given his likely price tag and wages.

Much would depend on Diaz, too, and there’s more on him below…

Today’s Liverpool FC News

• Diaz‘s representatives have reportedly held more talks with Bayern Munich’s director of sport over a move. He is said to be keen on departing Liverpool!

• Liverpool have “lots of ideas” to honour Diogo Jota into the future, according to CEO Billy Hogan. But he says they will come “at the appropriate time.”

• Liverpool are awaiting a decision from Alexander Isak on his future at Newcastle, with his Reds mapping out their contingency plan in Hugo Ekitike.

• Having been unable to attend Jota’s funeral in Gondomar, Alisson and Diaz were present at his seventh-day mass.

More from This Is Anfield Jack Lusby has written about the quality Jeremie Frimpong can add to Liverpool’s attack next season and beyond: “Frimpong’s data is naturally skewed as he largely played as an attacking wing-back under Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen, but he did so for good reason. “He scored five goals and assisted a further six in 33 games in last season’s Bundesliga, with striker Patrick Schick (22) and fellow Liverpool signing Florian Wirtz (23) the only Leverkusen players with more goal involvements. “No full-back managed more shots on target than Frimpong (16), who also ranked in the top five percent for overall shots (34). “Frimpong created 30 chances for teammates in the Bundesliga in 2024/25.” READ: Jeremie Frimpong can be Liverpool’s new secret weapon in attack

Elsewhere in the football world today

• Arsenal have confirmed the signing of midfielder Christian Norgaard, with the 31-year-old Dane arriving from Brentford

• Tottenham are said to have reached an agreement to sign Mohammed Kudus from West Ham for £54.5 million, with a medical expected today (Guardian)

• Speaking of Spurs, they are reportedly set to turn their focus to Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. He could be a great signing! (David Ornstein, The Athletic)