Reports from Spain claim Liverpool are now ready to do “everything in their power” to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.

The Reds are currently involved in a potential new record transfer for Newcastle forward Alexander Isak, but that isn’t the only position being targeted for a new look attack.

With Luis Diaz reportedly having told Liverpool of his desire to leave the club, and the Colombian being subject of interest from Bayern Munich and Saudi Arabian clubs, a new left sided winger is being sought.

Liverpool are seeking a versatile forward, with Diaz having also played centrally as a No.9 for much of last season – and Rodrygo ticks all the boxes as an elite winger who can play on the left, right or centre.

Last season he made 12 of his 54 appearances in all competitions from the left, with 10 as the centre-forward and 31 on the right of Real’s attack.

Reporting for Spanish newspaper AS, journalist Eduardo Burgos Rodriguez writes that Liverpool have joined Arsenal in pursuit of the 24-year-old.

The report states that Liverpool “will send an emissary to the capital [Madrid] in the coming days or weeks to initiate official contacts” – after the Reds have decided the future of Diaz.

In somewhat of a transfer triangle, though, Bayern are said to have interest in Rodrygo should they not sign Diaz from Liverpool.

Real Madrid are said to value the player at €100 million (£86.6m).

An all new look attack

With Florian Wirtz signed, a bid for Isak expected, Diaz and Darwin Nunez expected to depart, plus the tragic death of Diogo Jota, Liverpool will have an almost completely new attack.

Should Isak and Rodrygo arrive, Federico Chiesa could also depart, meaning only Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo would remain from the attacking options that won the title last season.

In addition, youngsters Jayden Danns and Rio Ngumoha are set to get a good chance this pre-season and are expected to remain as part of the first-team squad and not go out on loan.

The latest reports suggest Liverpool are prepared to pay up to £130 million for Isak, which would eclipse the £116 million paid for Wirtz earlier this summer.

A potential front four of Rodrygo, Isak, Salah and Wirtz is especially exciting for supporters, but perhaps not for opposition defences!

Rodrgyo would clearly add versatility and quality. At age 24, he could also be seen as the longer term heir to Salah’s role on the right.

Liverpool’s interest in the Brazilian dates back to 2017 when the Reds attempted to sign the then teenager from Santos for €3 million.

“I wanted to stay at Santos even though the offer was very good,” he previously explained. “The pathway they promised me would also have been very good for my career. I was going to finish my studies in England to prepare for European football.”