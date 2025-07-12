Stefan Bajcetic is back with the Liverpool squad but remains sidelined after undergoing surgery, with Ben Doak on the other hand to be available for the first friendly at Preston.

The Spaniard spent the second half of last season on loan at Las Palmas and a pre-season opportunity was expected, only for hamstring surgery at the end of May to put that in doubt.

Bajcetic travelled to Finland to receive treatment from renowned surgeon Lasse Lempainen, and it remains entirely possible he could miss the entirety of the summer programme.

He is continuing his rehabilitation at the AXA Training Centre and thus will not be included in the squad that faces Preston at Deepdale on Sunday.

If his recovery time is similar to Joe Gomez‘s, who required nearly three months to return from his hamstring surgery, then Bajcetic would be looking at an August return.

He has been attracting interest for a permanent transfer, but his injury will understandably turn off potential suitors.

As for Doak, he has recovered from thigh surgery in March to return to training, with the Echo reporting he will be available for Arne Slot at Deepdale.

The 19-year-old faces an uncertain future at Anfield with Jeremie Frimpong adding further competition on the right-hand side – Everton are among the clubs interested in signing him permanently.

Whether he will be involved remains to be seen but his return to fitness is a boost as he considers the next step in his career.

Liverpool have had an understandably muted return to training as the club mourns the passing of Diogo Jota, leaving plenty of uncertainty over who may be involved in the first friendly.

New signings Florian Wirtz, Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi are with the main group, with each of the outfielders likely to feature.

Trey Nyoni and James McConnell are similarly in contention, while the Echo states Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton are yet to return to training despite being pictured with the squad on Friday.

Tributes will be paid to honour Jota and Andre Silva prior to kickoff on Sunday, including wreaths, black armbands and a minute’s silence.