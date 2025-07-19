➔ SUPPORT US
PITTSBURGH - Friday, July 26, 2024: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Real Betis Balompié at the Acrisure Stadium on day three of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. Liverpool won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Stefan Bajcetic wanted by 3 Spanish clubs – but transfer could wait

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is wanted by at least three clubs in Spain, but any decision over a transfer will be delayed until later this summer.

Bajcetic spent last season out on loan, first with Salzburg in Austria before switching to Las Palmas in his native Spain due to a lack of opportunities.

He carved out a key role at Las Palmas but was unable to help the Canary Islanders from relegation to the Segunda Division before returning to Liverpool.

It remains to be seen if he will be a Liverpool player beyond the summer, however, with ESPN reporting that Valencia, Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano are all interested in a transfer.

This comes after The Athletic‘s James Pearce reported last month that the 20-year-old was attracting “plenty of interest,” though earlier in the year the Mail‘s Lewis Steele claimed there had been “no decision” over his long-term future.

Realistically that decision will only come later in the summer, with Bajcetic currently still sidelined after undergoing hamstring surgery at the end of last season.

The midfielder is yet to rejoin his teammates for pre-season sessions at the AXA Training Centre, instead continuing his recovery from an injury which is likely to have sidelined him for months.

It means he is almost certain to miss the tour of Asia, with Liverpool flying on Monday, while it is unclear if he will be passed fit for the Anfield double-header against Athletic Club on August 4.

With the transfer window staying open until 7pm on September 1 there is plenty of time not only for Bajcetic to prove his fitness but also for the player and his club to weigh up their next move.

PHILADELPHIA - Monday, July 29, 2024: Stefan Bajcetic and the squad visit the 'Rocky Steps' at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on day six of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. The 72 stone steps leading to the museum gained global fame after being featured in a notable scene from the 1976 film Rocky. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Bajcetic could feasibly stay as part of Arne Slot‘s first team but the head coach’s midfield is already well-stacked including new club-record signing Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz’s arrival means that, as it stands, seven senior midfielders will compete for three spots in the side, albeit with Harvey Elliott expected to depart.

Add to that the possibility of Trey Nyoni or James McConnell taking up more consistent roles in the squad next season and it would suggest Bajcetic is on the back foot at the very least.

First the focus will be on finding his fitness again, but it seems likely Liverpool and their No. 43 will have serious talks over his future late in the summer.

