Thank you, Diogo Jota

It is tempting at times like this to suggest that football’s irrelevance has been well and truly underlined.

Ultimately, the fact that a father, husband and son has been taken away, along with his brother, is far more significant than that person’s chosen career.

Yet it is because of this sport that millions around the globe will mourn Diogo Jota, with many feeling his loss like that of a family member.

And key to that is the fact that his immense talent was used to make others happy, providing us with an insight into the greatness of the man in the process.

Jota’s on-pitch qualities are too many to list, but Liverpool fans will always remember his tenacity, intelligence, and ruthlessness in front of goal.

It said everything that the opposition he scored against most frequently for the Reds was Arsenal (seven times), such was his love for a big game.

And, in that context, could there really have been a more fitting final goal than his winner against Everton in early April?

The quick feet around the box, bundling through opposition players, then a scruffy but typically cool finish beyond a despairing goalkeeper.

That was Diogo Jota in a nutshell – securing victory in a tight game through both sheer force of will and calmness at the crucial moment.

It would be remiss, of course, to overlook the injury issues, but these setbacks only provided more chances for the player to show what he was all about.

Take, for example, his late winner off the bench against Tottenham in 2023, which was followed by the player sitting down with a grimace to celebrate such was the pain in his back.

This was a selfless footballer who simply wanted to get back on the pitch as soon as possible to help his teammates, and to bring joy to those in the stands.

And the love those people felt for him as a result is summed up by one of the catchiest chants ever to grace Anfield.

It has soundtracked some of the greatest moments in the club’s history including, most memorably for this reporter, a joyous bounce down the Wembley steps with my mother after victory in the 2022 Carabao Cup final.

You only hope now that it continues to echo around across the world in tribute to the humble lad from Portugal who inspired so many happy memories.

Amazing scenes. Thank you, Liverpool ? pic.twitter.com/NDzrTkfLuD — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) May 29, 2025

The most recent of those was, of course, the Premier League title parade in May, which was the subject of one of his final social media posts reading: “Amazing scenes. Thank you, Liverpool.”

No, thank you, Diogo, for giving us that, and countless other unforgettable moments. Forever loved, forever a champion.

Article provided by journalist David Lynch. Read more from David on his Substack page.