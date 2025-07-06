Trent Alexander-Arnold has paid an emotional tribute to his friend and former teammate Diogo Jota after waking up to the “heartbreaking” news earlier this week.

Alexander-Arnold is currently with Real Madrid in the United States competing in the Club World Cup, unable to be supported by his former Liverpool teammates in person.

It is an unthinkable situation for the 26-year-old who tried to play in “honour” of his close friend during Real’s quarter-final with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Alexander-Arnold and Jota shared the pitch 145 times across five seasons and their bond was evident when the Scouser gave an emotional interview to DAZN:

“Condolences, my love, my thoughts and prayers to the family of a close friend of my mine,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“It’s been very, very difficult for me personally and also the ones that knew him, not just teammates or friends and family but the footballing world.

“Some things are bigger than the game.

“It has been difficult but it’s been very emotional, very heart-warming to see the footballing world unite and come together to show their love and support to him and his family, and obviously his brother as well.

“So although it’s been difficult, it’s also been a nice showing out from everyone, all clubs, all people, uniting and showing love and support for what must be a mind-blowingly hard time for the family.

“I’ve been in and around him and his brother, his family, his amazing wife, his parents, his amazing three children.

“It’s truly, truly heartbreaking to wake up to news like that. It’s something that you would never, ever expect.

? Post-match, Trent Alexander-Arnold honors Diogo Jota. Words filled with respect, loss, and love. pic.twitter.com/U3Ke5bY5Ph — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 5, 2025

“He was a very close friend, someone who lit up a room when he was in it. I shared the dressing room for five years [with him and have] amazing memories on and off the pitch with him.

“It goes without saying, he will never be forgotten by anyone. He will live long in all our memories for the amazing man and player he was.”

Alexander-Arnold played 67 minutes and notched an assist on what was the day of Jota’s funeral, which he admits was “difficult” but he played in “honour” of the No. 20.

“At the end of the day, I still had a job to do today,” he said. “To try and perform for the team and try and help us win the game, no matter how difficult it was.

“I still have a job to do. So, you know, as hard as it was, I’ve got to try and push that to the back of my mind and focus on what my job and my role was.

“Trying to do that the best that I could, it was difficult I’m not gonna lie about that.

“But done it in honour of my close friend, you know. And that’s what I’m sure he would have wanted me to do. We would have had a laugh and a joke about the assist as well.

“That was, in some way, in memory of him. He was there with me today, I’m sure.”