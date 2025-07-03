Tributes placed at Anfield in memory of Diogo Jota

Liverpool fans have gathered at Anfield to lay flowers and pay their respects to Diogo Jota after his heartbreaking passing.

Anfield is the obvious place to go in the face of such tragedy and tributes are being laid by supporters opposite the Hillsborough memorial in the wake of the No. 20’s death.

Jota tragically passed away alongside his brother, Andre Silva, in a car crash on the morning of July 3 and leaves behind his wife Rute and three young children.

Tributes have been coming from across the football world and beyond, with Darwin Nunez writing on Instagram: “There are no words of comfort for so much pain.

“I will always remember you with your smile, as a good companion on and off the field. I send all my strength to his family, from where he is I’m sure he will always be with you, especially his wife and three children.”

At Anfield, flowers, scarves, shirts and more are being left with touching messages in honour of the No. 20.

• READ: “Cherished by everyone” – Premier League clubs among many to pay respect to Diogo Jota

Tributes have been pouring in throughout the day, with Dominik Szoboszlai among the first from the Liverpool squad to pay his respects.

He penned: “Words can not describe how heartbroken and devastated we are…Your smile, your love for the game will never be forgotten.

“We will miss you so much, but you will stay with us forever, on and off the pitch. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Rest in peace, brother.”