Diogo Jota 1996-2025
DIOGO JOTA

1996-2025

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, July 3, 2025: Tributes left by supporters at Anfield following the death of Liverpool Football Club's Portugal international football player Diogo Jota. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Tributes placed at Anfield in memory of Diogo Jota

Liverpool fans have gathered at Anfield to lay flowers and pay their respects to Diogo Jota after his heartbreaking passing.

Anfield is the obvious place to go in the face of such tragedy and tributes are being laid by supporters opposite the Hillsborough memorial in the wake of the No. 20’s death.

Jota tragically passed away alongside his brother, Andre Silva, in a car crash on the morning of July 3 and leaves behind his wife Rute and three young children.

Tributes have been coming from across the football world and beyond, with Darwin Nunez writing on Instagram: “There are no words of comfort for so much pain.

“I will always remember you with your smile, as a good companion on and off the field. I send all my strength to his family, from where he is I’m sure he will always be with you, especially his wife and three children.”

At Anfield, flowers, scarves, shirts and more are being left with touching messages in honour of the No. 20.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, July 3, 2025: Tributes left by supporters at Anfield following the death of Liverpool Football Club's Portugal international football player Diogo Jota. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, July 3, 2025: Tributes left at Anfield by supporters following the death of Liverpool Football Club's Portugal international football player Diogo Jota. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, July 3, 2025: Supporters look at the tributes at Anfield following the death of Liverpool Football Club's Portugal international football player Diogo Jota. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, July 3, 2025: Tributes left by supporters at Anfield following the death of Liverpool Football Club's Portugal international football player Diogo Jota. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, July 3, 2025: Supporters leave tributes at Anfield following the death of Liverpool Football Club's Portugal international football player Diogo Jota. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, July 3, 2025: Tributes left by supporters at Anfield following the death of Liverpool Football Club's Portugal international football player Diogo Jota. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, July 3, 2025: A banner "RIP Jota YNWA ["You'll Never Walk Alone"]" left by supporters at Anfield following the death of Liverpool Football Club's Portugal international football player Diogo Jota. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, July 3, 2025: Supporters leave tributes at Anfield following the death of Liverpool Football Club's Portugal international football player Diogo Jota. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Tributes have been pouring in throughout the day, with Dominik Szoboszlai among the first from the Liverpool squad to pay his respects.

He penned: “Words can not describe how heartbroken and devastated we are…Your smile, your love for the game will never be forgotten.

“We will miss you so much, but you will stay with us forever, on and off the pitch. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Rest in peace, brother.”

DIOGO JOTA, 1996-2025

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 2, 2025: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 246th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Born: December 9, 1996
Birthplace: Porto, Portugal
Clubs: Pacos de Ferreira, Atletico Madrid, Porto (loan), Wolves, Liverpool

Liverpool appearances: 182
Liverpool debut: vs. Lincoln, Sept. 24, 2020
Honours: League Cup 2022, FA Cup 2022, Premier League 2025

