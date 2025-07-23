As we edge closer to the announcement of Hugo Ekitike as a Liverpool player, transfer rumours regarding further moves in attack continue to circulate.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

With Luis Diaz asking Liverpool to accept an offer of £65 million from Bayern Munich, according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, talk has naturally moved to who could replace him on the left wing.

Real Madrid‘s Rodrygo has widely been touted as an option, but This Is Anfield understands Liverpool currently have no plans to move for the Brazilian.

However, if Liverpool were to pursue the 24-year-old, they could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reports that PSG “are closely monitoring Rodrygo’s situation” and “have expressed their interest.”

Given the European champions’ wealth of attacking talent, it would be surprising to see them move for Rodrygo, and this is likely agent talk with a view to pressuring clubs to move for the winger.

Rodrygo is an attacker full of flare, but he hasn’t been a consistent starter for Madrid due to the presence of his compatriot, Vinicius Junior, as the preferred option on the left.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

• Liverpool’s fixtures against Burnley and Everton have been moved to Sunday, September 14 (2pm BST) and Saturday, September 20 (12.30pm) respectively – the derby date could again be changed, though, due to Champions League scheduling

• Ibrahima Konate‘s “priority is to renew” his Liverpool contract which expires next summer, sources close to the player have told journalist David Lynch for SportsMole

• Egyptian forward Kareem Ahmed has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool – good news given the 18-year-old was one of the better players in last season’s struggling under-18s side!

Elsewhere in the football world today

• Martin Zubimendi has said his new club, Arsenal, “were the only team who truly stood up to Paris Saint-Germain and they let it slip because of minor details” in last season’s Champions League – already on message with Mikel Arteta’s nonsense claims then!

• Jorell Hato‘s agent has confirmed to De Telegraaf that Chelsea have “contacted Ajax” over a transfer for the young defender – could this force Liverpool into action given the Reds’ long-term interest?

• “Negotiations are going well between Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig) and Chelsea with an agreement on personal terms getting closer,” reported Fabrizio Romano – that would be one fewer potential winger on the market for Bayern Munich to go after