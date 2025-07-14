Liverpool may be in the market for a new No. 9 this summer but there are few elite options to consider, with Viktor Gyokeres now agreed to join Arsenal.

While Darwin Nunez found the back of the net in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Preston, the expectation is still that Liverpool will sign a new centre-forward.

It comes with interest from a number of clubs in both Nunez and Luis Diaz, while the sad passing of Diogo Jota has reduced Arne Slot‘s attacking options further.

There is however a shortage of top-level strikers on the market, with it perceived that Liverpool could wait to test the resolve of Newcastle over Alexander Isak.

Though not credited with a concrete interest in Gyokeres, Isak’s fellow prolific Swede will no doubt have been brought up in recruitment meetings on Merseyside.

Gyokeres will be playing his football elsewhere next season, though, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein among those to report that Arsenal have agreed a £63.4 million deal with Sporting CP.

It comes after the 27-year-old refused to report back for pre-season training in order to force through an exit from the Portuguese champions.

That behaviour could paint Gyokeres as a bullet dodged for Liverpool, but his record of 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting CP cannot be ignored.

There are other strikers under consideration, namely Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

French outlet Foot Mercato claimed contact in Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta on Monday, though that is very dubious, while L’Equipe have cited interest in Chelsea‘s Christopher Nkunku.

While all four of those players have potential and proven ability, it can certainly be argued that all would be a risk for Liverpool.

Truly, the only surefire hit would appear to be Isak, and with Newcastle “zeroing in” on Ekitike according to the Telegraph there could still be movement on that front.

While sources at St James’ Park insist Ekitike would partner Isak up front, there is little evidence of that fitting Eddie Howe’s system and that Newcastle could absorb such a significant spend due to ongoing PSR issues.

It is explained that Ekitike has a release clause of €100 million (£86.7m) at Frankfurt and “Newcastle would almost certainly have to pay the full fee to get the transfer over the line.”

To suggest Newcastle will replace Isak with Ekitike is of course conjecture at this stage, but as other big-name No. 9s move elsewhere and Liverpool wait to show their hand, it certainly should not be ruled out.