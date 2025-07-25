Virgil van Dijk has been impressed with the quality of Liverpool’s signings so far and how they have settled, with the captain eager to see what comes next.

Before his new two-year commitment to Liverpool became official, Van Dijk spoke of the club’s plans for a “big summer” in the transfer window.

Few would have predicted their spending to come at the scale it has, with £295 million already spent on seven players and the new arrivals only set to continue.

Speaking to The Anfield Wrap following an open training session in the heat of Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Sports Park, Van Dijk assessed Liverpool’s business so far and their chances of more success in 2025/26.

“This season we all start from scratch,” he stressed.

"We've made great additions to the team so far, let's see what happens the rest of the transfer window…" "It's all down to hard work and focusing on ourselves. We're all in this together." Virgil speaks to TAW with a little cameo from Curtis ? pic.twitter.com/zgOnwbcXpw — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) July 24, 2025

“I think everyone is trying to improve their teams and us as well.

“I think we’ve made great additions to the team so far and let’s see what happens for the rest of the transfer window.

“But I think it’s all down to hard work, showing our quality and consistency. We know how difficult that is.

“So focus on ourselves and the hard work obviously is already going; we work so hard in training, double sessions in the heat and the humidity here.

“It’s good to be here, seeing so many fans out here, and the love we get is incredible. We really appreciate it.”

Liverpool now appear poised to resume their pursuit of Newcastle striker Alexander Isak after the Swede skipped his side’s pre-season tour of Singapore and South Korea and informed them of his desire to leave.

Any deal for Isak would break the British transfer record they set earlier in the summer with Florian Wirtz‘s £116 million move from Bayer Leverkusen.

The other faces are Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Giorgi Mamardashvili and backup goalkeepers Freddie Woodman and youngster Armin Pecsi.

Asked about his impressions of those new signings, Van Dijk was full of praise.

“Coming to Liverpool, I think they’ll definitely have the quality to play for Liverpool,” the Dutchman said.

“For me, it’s very important about how they settle in the group and how they fit into the squad that we have.

“All of them, Armin the young goalie who just came from out of nowhere probably and settled in pretty well, obviously Freddie, Giorgi, Flo, Jeremie, Hugo came today of course.

“Everyone has to work hard and we’re all in this together and that’s the main thing.

“We stick together no matter what and we have to fight for everything that’s ahead of us.”

* You can follow all Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies live with All Red Video, the new video offering from the club that replaces LFCTV. Purchase All Red Video here.