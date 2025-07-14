Virgil van Dijk’s classy message of thanks after “emotional day”

Virgil van Dijk has penned a classy message of thanks to Liverpool supporters and Preston North End on what was an emotional day of tributes to Diogo Jota.

The Liverpool captain played no part in the first friendly of the summer, instead watching from the bench as his side won 3-1 on an afternoon that was full of emotional tributes.

Preston were classy hosts, providing a free programme that honoured Jota and his brother Andre, laying a wreath in front of the away fans and joining in on a 20th-minute tribute.

As for Liverpool supporters, Jota’s song was a consistent presence throughout the afternoon and none more poignant than after the full-time whistle as players and staff stood in applause.

After the match, Van Dijk took to his Instagram story to write a classy message of thanks: “An emotional day but good work from the boys, thanks for all your love and support Reds.

“Big thanks to Preston and good luck for the rest of the season!

“Forever 20!!!”

Van Dijk’s was one of several post-match messages, with Darwin Nunez‘s tribute particularly heartbreaking after reminiscing on the celebration he was a part of with Jota after his winner against Tottenham in 2023.

“I know today you celebrated with me like that time,” the No. 9 penned alongside images of his celebrations in tribute to Jota and from the 4-3 win at Anfield.

Van Dijk was one of 10 senior players to sit out of Liverpool’s opening friendly, which included Florian Wirtz, Alisson, Ibrahima Konate, Alexis Mac Allister, James McConnell and Luis Diaz.

Instead of featuring, each are focusing on their fitness with extra sessions at the AXA Training Centre ahead of their trips to Hong Kong and Japan later this month.