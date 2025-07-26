Liverpool are in Hong Kong to face AC Milan in their latest pre-season friendly. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

Liverpool are on a two-stop tour of Asia, with Hong Kong first up as they face Serie A side AC Milan at the Kai Tak Stadium.

Up to 50,000 spectators are expected as the two teams compete for the Standard Chartered Trophy on their first visit back to the region since 2017.

The Reds signed Hugo Ekitike earlier in the week and he has now joined up with the squad as their pre-season preparations continue.

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (BST) – or 7.30pm in Hong Kong, 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 9.30pm in Sydney, 3.30pm in Dubai and 2.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. AC Milan is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream with All Red Video here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. AC Milan and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on All Red Video here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. AC Milan is being shown live on LFCTV GO in the US, which is available to live stream with All Red Video here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. AC Milan and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on All Red Video here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. AC Milan is being shown live on LFCTV GO in Canada, which is available to live stream with All Red Video here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. AC Milan and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on All Red Video here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. AC Milan and a full match replay and highlights will be available on All Red Video here.

A full list of international coverage options for Liverpool vs. AC Milan can be found here.

