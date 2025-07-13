Preston host Liverpool in a friendly as the players take to the pitch for the first time since Diogo Jota passed away. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

The Liverpool squad decided to go ahead with this fixture after being consulted earlier in the week. Ahead of the match, there will be tributes from both clubs as You’ll Never Walk Alone is sung at Deepdale.

Unlike last season, the vast majority of Liverpool’s squad should be present for the match, but it remains to be seen who is fit and ready to feature after limited updates on their return to training.

The match is live on terrestrial TV in the United Kingdom, as ITV hold the rights for this game as well as Liverpool FC.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 3pm (BST) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, midnight (Monday) in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Preston vs. Liverpool is being shown live on ITV1 and LFCTV in the UK, which are available to live stream with ITV X here or with All Red Video here.

US Viewers

Canada Viewers

Worldwide

A full list of international coverage options for Preston vs. Liverpool can be found here.

