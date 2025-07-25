Harvey Elliott is of interest to West Ham this summer but his price tag is deemed far too high for the Londoners, while Liverpool have yet to receive a second bid for Luis Diaz.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Elliott recently admitted he “needs to be selfish” in his decision on whether to leave Liverpool this summer or not.

Premier League clubs and Leipzig have been among those mooted with interest, with the club said to be seeking a £50 million fee.

West Ham are interested in Elliott and Tyler Morton and “remain in talks,” but the Mail reports that the current asking price for the No. 19 is “way too high.”

A source from the London club has disclosed that they “love them but sadly [any deal is] a long way off.”

However, it was mentioned that “the possibility of a loan with a later option to buy is being discussed” for Elliott, but that mightn’t appeal to Liverpool or the player.

It would be sad to say farewell to a player who clearly loves the club, but you struggle to see when he will get any minutes.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

• This Is Anfield understands that Liverpool and Bayern Munich remain in dialogue, but as of yet no new offer has arrived for Diaz after the first bid of £59m was rejected

• Alexander Isak “wants Liverpool” and “it’s his priority,” Fabrizio Romano has underlined on X – he loves to say the same thing in different fonts but we’ll kindly take it!

• Hugo Ekitike has insisted he is happy to “play also with another striker” – we’ll take that as a subtle hint that Isak would be perfect company for the Frenchman up top!

• New Al-Hilal head coach Simone Inzaghi has reportedly asked club officials to sign Darwin Nunez and talks are now underway – Newcastle‘s owners would effectively be passing on money for Isak, lovely

• Left-back Owen Beck has signed a new long-term contract and agreed a loan move to Derby in the Championship – it’s his fifth loan spell, he’s still only 22

More from This Is Anfield Liverpool meet AC Milan in their next pre-season friendly on Saturday (12.30pm BST) and we have everything you need to know ahead of kickoff: “Liverpool now have a 30-man squad in Hong Kong after the arrival of Ekitike, who trained with his new teammates on the eve of this friendly. “There is no guarantee he will feature, but if he was to be called on, you would expect it would be only for a brief period ahead of a more involved role next week in Japan. “Florian Wirtz is anticipated to get his first run out in front of the cameras, but Alexis Mac Allister is anticipated to sit this one out as he continues to work back to full fitness.” READ: LFC vs. AC Milan: New signings and TV info – all you need to know

Elsewhere in the football world today

• Newcastle have missed out on their goalkeeper target James Trafford, who is set to join Man City in a £27 million deal – one loss after another for the Magpies this summer! (The Times)

• Wrexham have made an audacious approach to Christian Eriksen ahead of their Championship season, but his agent maintains he wants to play in a “first-tier competition” (Daily Mail)

• Former Liverpool player Raheem Sterling is on Fulham‘s shortlist of summer targets. He’d be taking a tour of Premier League clubs rather seriously if this move eventuated (The Telegraph)