Hugo Ekitike will become Liverpool’s seventh signing of the summer after undergoing his medical on Tuesday, having been convinced to join by Arne Slot.

According to ESPN, Ekitike spoke to Slot over Zoom last week as negotiations began to accelerate between Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt.

While the two clubs worked to agree a deal worth an initial £69 million, with a further £10 million in achievable add-ons, the head coach spoke with his new centre-forward.

During their video call, Slot is said to have “detailed his need for a mobile and dynamic No. 9 who could combine brilliance on the ball with tenacity and intelligence off it.”

Ekitike is said to have seen himself as “the perfect fit” for that role, which has led him to “prioritise a move to Liverpool despite interest from elsewhere.”

Newcastle were among the clubs hoping to strike a deal with Frankfurt amid fears they could lose Alexander Isak this summer.

And The Athletic’s David Ornstein told Sky Sports on Monday that Man United made a late approach last week, but the 23-year-old “had already committed to Liverpool.”

A player turning down Newcastle and Man United for Liverpool should come as no surprise in the modern day, of course, with both clubs far off the level of the Premier League champions.

But Slot’s conversation with Ekitike should highlight his plans for the Frenchman and the pulling power he enjoys after his outstanding debut season in charge.

The head coach’s pitch to Florian Wirtz was also key in convincing him to join Liverpool over Bayern Munich, including analysis of his tactical outlook on and off the ball involving the No. 10.

In many ways the explanation of Ekitike’s role in the side is similar to the qualities already offered by Darwin Nunez – with one major difference.

Nunez, who is set to leave Liverpool this summer, has struggled to prove he possesses the off-ball intelligence required over three seasons since his record move from Benfica.

That has not only shown with a persistent issue of being caught offside, clearly struggling to time his runs to match the intentions of his teammates, but also often his positioning in buildup play.

Liverpool will see Ekitike as a welcome upgrade on their current No. 9, with it crucial that it is a signing supported by Slot himself, rather than a player inherited from Jurgen Klopp‘s time in charge.