What Diogo Jota achieved in life will echo in eternity

Diogo Jota leaves behind a lasting legacy in the world of football, etched in folklore in memories that will be passed on from one generation to the next.

It is moments like this when you are reminded that football is the most important of the least important things.

It is our form of escapism but through it we find ourselves connected to people who may never know we existed and yet we welcome them into our lives each and every week.

They become one of us and it is what makes Jota’s passing, and that of his brother’s, so terribly tragic and heart-wrenching, he was a footballer, but more pertinently he was a humble man, husband, father, son, brother, friend and teammate.

Jota was riding the ultimate high, recently wedded to his long-term partner, a Premier League winner and most recently a Nations League champion for the second time with Portugal.

As a well-known banner from the early 2000s read, ‘What We Achieve in Life, Echoes in Eternity’ and I think nothing is more apt when it comes to reflecting on the life of Diogo Jota.

At 28, the world was at his feet and now we remember a man who gave us moments to cherish.

Humble beginnings to the pinnacle

It is a day that is hard to comprehend, but the outpouring of tributes is a testament to the joy and ability that Jota delivered and possessed throughout his short life.

His story is one of pure determination to reach the pinnacle of the sport, and he did so without ever losing sight of his roots.

Jota was still playing for his local team Gondomar at the age of 16, with his parents financially supporting his dream before moving to Pacos and earning a small paycheck.

He told Sky Sports in 2022: “This hunger has been with me ever since I can remember. In my youth, growing up, I never played for the big teams.

“I had a few teammates who went to Porto or Benfica. I had trials there but I never stayed. I was one of the better ones but never the best.”

He turned professional at Pacos de Ferreira and made his senior bow in 2014, subsequently joining Atletico Madrid in 2016 – however, he was quickly loaned back to Portugal to play for Porto.

Jota would never feature for Atletico but his time with Porto set up a loan to Wolves in the summer of 2017, who he would help earn promotion to the Premier League before signing a permanent deal.

“Sometimes it is one step back to take two steps forward. I probably did not believe that I could reach Liverpool,” he had admitted. “I just took it day by day.”

Well, Diogo. You more than made it.

In the summer of 2020, Liverpool signed the then-23-year-old in a £45 million deal, and he faced the daunting task of trying to break into one of the best forward line trios in world football.

What set him apart was his ruthless finishing ability, he instinctively knew where the goal was and could finish with his left or right foot, and even with a well-placed header.

He was described as a poacher and Liverpool’s best finisher for a reason, and his absences due to a series of injuries only further underlined how important he had become to Liverpool.

“Exceptional player, exceptional boy,” Klopp once assessed. “He has everything that a Liverpool player in this squad needs.”

Jota could stand up in the biggest of moments and his enthusiasm endeared himself to those around him, a popular member of the dressing room and a much-adored figure among supporters.

Whether it be his merciless treatment of Arsenal, his last-gasp winner against Tottenham, the winning spot-kick against Leicester or the recent decisive goal to sink Everton – he was always there for the big moments.

And if he wasn’t, you wished he was.

His passion was contagious, his celebrations more so, and it was only fitting that the song bestowed upon him by the Kop was in keeping with his tenacious and endearing qualities.

Jota played a significant role in moments that will live on in our collective memories, including his most prolific season that helped deliver the 2022 League Cup and FA Cup double.

The Portuguese scored 21 goals and set up a further six in 55 appearances throughout the 2021/22 campaign, which also saw the Reds qualify for the Champions League final.

He was astonishingly effective and his spirit in the face of one injury after another is to be admired, and perhaps he said it best when telling Sky Sports:

“The hard thing is not to reach the top of the mountain but to stay there.

“That phrase makes a lot of sense, certainly to me. It is the hardest bit because you always have people who want to reach there for the first time. You can never let them have more will than you.”

His words are a testament to his character and the man who wore the No. 20 and battled his way to the top – he was the perfect fit for Liverpool, on and off the pitch.

He has given supporters, like myself, memories to cherish with loved ones that will last a lifetime, and his song will forever be a reminder of the joy he gave each and every one of us.

The final day with trophy in hand showed how much he was adored.

You are forever our No. 20, Diogo. Thank you for playing such a huge role in all our lives and for the unforgettable memories and moments that will echo for eternity.

Rest in peace.

‘Oh, he wears the number 20, he will take us to victory!’