What Liverpool sources say on £87m Rodrygo transfer claims

Liverpool are claimed to have opened talks over a deal for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, with the Brazilian said to be valued at €100 million (£87m).

Rodrygo, the 24-year-old forward, is reported to be considering his future at Real Madrid having barely featured at the Club World Cup.

A marginal role under Xabi Alonso has led sources in England, Spain and Brazil to link the versatile attacker with a move to Liverpool.

ESPN Brasil backed up reports from Spanish publication AS on Wednesday, while talkSPORT‘s Alex Crook claimed preliminary discussions between Liverpool and Real Madrid on Thursday.

However, This Is Anfield understands there are currently no plans to move for the Brazilian.

Liverpool are expecting further changes in their forward line this summer, not least with a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike accelerating with a view to completing his transfer by the weekend.

Darwin Nunez is also in line to leave Anfield with sides in Italy and Saudi Arabia interested, while Luis Diaz has suitors in Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Rodrygo has been held up as a possible replacement for Diaz, but Liverpool are adamant their No. 7 will not be sold having already rejected advances from both clubs.

Whether the situation changes with a convincing offer for Diaz remains to be seen, but as it stands Rodrygo is not on the agenda.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have already conducted business this summer, of course, with an £8.4 million fee agreed to release Trent Alexander-Arnold from his contract early.

Alexander-Arnold was brought in before his deal with Liverpool expired as the Spanish side wanted to involve him at the Club World Cup, but he ultimately missed their semi-final thrashing at the hands of PSG through injury.

Real Madrid also have Ibrahima Konate on their radar with the centre-back having entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Rodrygo moved to the Bernabeu from Santos in 2019 and has gone on to score 68 goals and assist a further 51 in 270 appearances for the club, averaging a goal or assist every 135.7 minutes.

He is a natural left winger but is capable of operating on the right as well as up front.