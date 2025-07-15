Liverpool are back in pre-season but you will spot the squad in Nike apparel despite a new deal with Adidas beginning for the 2025/26 season.

After five seasons with Nike, Liverpool officially sealed a reunion with Adidas for the upcoming season but the agreement does not come into effect until August 1.

Due to the pandemic extending the 2019/20 campaign, the start date for Nike’s takeover from New Balance was delayed and thus the transition has been forced to an unusual time.

It means that you, along with the players, will have to wait until August 1 for Liverpool’s new kits to be released on the official club store.

As per the club’s press release on confirmation of their multi-year partnership: “Details of the new adidas Liverpool kits – home and away – will be revealed via club and adidas channels and available to purchase from August 1, 2025.”

This implies there will be a further wait for the release of the third kit, which is not unusual.

With this in mind, Liverpool’s first outing in their new strip will be against Athletic Club in their double-header at Anfield on August 4 – which will likely see the home and away in action.

What Liverpool’s Adidas kits are expected to look like

The leaks of the home kit is reminiscent of the one worn during the 2006/07 season, with a white trim around the body of the shirt and cuffed sleeves.

The away strip, meanwhile, is predominantly white with red detailing and the cuffs and sleeves are to mirror that of the home kit – which also has Adidas stripes running across the shoulder.

As for the third kit, it is expected to be the biggest hit of the collection and will feature a modernised ’90s badge with a ‘Sea Green’ design.

And let’s not forget, they will all have the gold Premier League logo on the sleeve!

