While Alexander Isak remains Liverpool’s top centre-forward target, there is good reason for the Reds to have made an approach for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike.

Newcastle have already had a bid of £70 million turned down for Ekitike, and the Frenchman is drawing attention from several other clubs, most notably Liverpool.

This Is Anfield understands Liverpool are moving forward in their approach for the 23-year-old, with the Frankfurt forward the favourite to sign should they fail to acquire Isak this summer.

We spoke to commentator Dan O’Hagan (@danohagan on X), who regularly covers the Bundesliga, about Ekitike’s playing style and how he compares to other forwards potentially on the move this summer.

Why is there so much interest in Hugo Ekitike?

Because he is not your average centre-forward.

He links up play really well, is technically excellent. He reminds me a bit of Thierry Henry, the way he’s got this sort of leggy gait.

He’s not prolific – 15 league goals was his best ever last season for Frankfurt – but he’s wanted because he’s got potential.

How has his career developed?

He has had a funny career. He began at Reims in France, then he got a move to PSG maybe a bit too young.

He made that step from Reims, who are a pretty small club in France, to PSG. They paid good money and this was the kind of tail end of PSG’s galacticos, so it was tough to get game time. It didn’t work out there.

He was wanted by Frankfurt two years ago but it didn’t come off. He went there 18 months ago to replace Randal Kolo Muani who moved on to PSG.

I think the step down to Frankfurt did him the world of good because, suddenly, he had gone from being this small fish in a big pond at PSG to being the main man again, as he was at Reims.

How has he performed at Frankfurt?

He scored goals from the get-go but last season really kicked on. He linked up so well with Omar Marmoush before he was sold in January to Man City.

I think with Ekitike, he’s a very unselfish striker. He does bring others into the game.

Technically, his touch and his balance are exceptional for a guy who’s really tall and really leggy. There’s a grace to his game.

I think he’s got a point to prove as well because obviously Liverpool would be a step back up to the top level, and having had it not work out at PSG, at 23 years old maybe now is the time to try his luck again at a top, top club.

How would you compare Ekitike to the likes of Alvarez, Sesko, Gyokeres and Isak?

He is very different to all those players. I can’t really think of a current player I can really compare him to.

He just brings a skillset which is almost unique at that level. I just think Ekitike is his own player.

Why is now the right time for Hugo Ekitike to move?

If Liverpool get him, he’ll be a great asset to the squad. He is at that age now, 23, when he is probably due that next crack at the top, top level.

You know, Frankfurt are a big club, qualified for the Champions League again for next season, but they’re not Liverpool. It’s not the Premier League.

For him to really break into the French squad as well, he needs that next step.

If Liverpool did get him, he would be a good asset and it would be good for the player as well to try himself at that higher grade again.

* Thanks to Dan O’Hagan for the lowdown on Hugo Ekitike – you can follow him on X @danohagan.