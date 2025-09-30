Liverpool failed to score for the first time since March, continuing their poor form with defeat at Galatasaray in the Champions League – compounded by injuries to Alisson and Hugo Ekitike.

Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool Champions League (2) | Rams Park

September 30, 2025 Goals Osimhen 16′ (pen)

Salah sub – Frimpong on the wing

Liverpool lined up with their new right-back signing Jeremie Frimpong on the right wing, and midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai at right-back.

Huge Ekitike returned up front after his suspension at the weekend. Mo Salah and Alexander Isak were among the subs.

Penalty gives the hosts first half lead

In an open first half, the home side were in on goal inside two minutes in scenes reminiscent of Crystal Palace on Saturday, Alisson making a crucial save with his feet.

Liverpool should have taken the lead when Ekitike was put through on goal, only for that chance to end with Wirtz gifting the ball and Galatasaray immediately going down the other end and earning a penalty.

It was a soft penalty for a foul by Szoboszlai, which Osimhen dispatched.

Liverpool had half chances, but the home side a good chance to extend their lead in first half stoppage time when Gravenberch gave a free kick away on the edge of the box.

Half time: Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool

Injuries add to a poor night

Osimhen should have made it two early in the second half, Liverpool again caught on the ball and cut open too easily, and again reliant on Alisson to make the save.

The ‘keeper suffered a knee issue and had to be replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili.

A triple sub saw Bradley, Salah and Isak introduced, with Ekitike moving to left wing and Szoboszlai into midfield.

That didn’t last long, though, with Ekitike injured and replaced by Mac Allister. It was Wirtz’s turn to play on the left wing.

Despite the changes, Liverpool created little. They did think they had a penalty with five minutes left but that was rightly overturned after a VAR review.

Two defeats in four days on the road, but in all honesty these results have been coming and Liverpool haven’t played well in any of their 10 games so far this season.

TIA Man of the Match: N/A