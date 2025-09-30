➔ SUPPORT US

➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Tuesday, September 30, 2025: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté reacts to conceeding a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League match between Galatasaray A.?. and Liverpool FC at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool: Defeat and double injury blow in Istanbul

Liverpool failed to score for the first time since March, continuing their poor form with defeat at Galatasaray in the Champions League – compounded by injuries to Alisson and Hugo Ekitike.

Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool

Champions League (2) | Rams Park
September 30, 2025

Goals

Osimhen 16′ (pen)

Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool – Player Ratings

Salah sub – Frimpong on the wing

Liverpool lined up with their new right-back signing Jeremie Frimpong on the right wing, and midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai at right-back.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Tuesday, September 30, 2025: Liverpool and Galatasaray players lined up before the UEFA Champions League match between Galatasaray and Liverpool FC at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Huge Ekitike returned up front after his suspension at the weekend. Mo Salah and Alexander Isak were among the subs.

Penalty gives the hosts first half lead

In an open first half, the home side were in on goal inside two minutes in scenes reminiscent of Crystal Palace on Saturday, Alisson making a crucial save with his feet.

Liverpool should have taken the lead when Ekitike was put through on goal, only for that chance to end with Wirtz gifting the ball and Galatasaray immediately going down the other end and earning a penalty.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Tuesday, September 30, 2025: Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen scores his side's first goal through a penalty kick as goalkeeper Alisson Becker dives the wrong way during the UEFA Champions League match between Galatasaray and Liverpool FC at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was a soft penalty for a foul by Szoboszlai, which Osimhen dispatched.

Liverpool had half chances, but the home side a good chance to extend their lead in first half stoppage time when Gravenberch gave a free kick away on the edge of the box.

Half time: Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool

Injuries add to a poor night

Osimhen should have made it two early in the second half, Liverpool again caught on the ball and cut open too easily, and again reliant on Alisson to make the save.

The ‘keeper suffered a knee issue and had to be replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Tuesday, September 30, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot reacts to a foul on Alexis Mac Allister during the UEFA Champions League match between Galatasaray and Liverpool FC at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A triple sub saw Bradley, Salah and Isak introduced, with Ekitike moving to left wing and Szoboszlai into midfield.

That didn’t last long, though, with Ekitike injured and replaced by Mac Allister. It was Wirtz’s turn to play on the left wing.

Despite the changes, Liverpool created little. They did think they had a penalty with five minutes left but that was rightly overturned after a VAR review.

Two defeats in four days on the road, but in all honesty these results have been coming and Liverpool haven’t played well in any of their 10 games so far this season.

TIA Man of the Match: N/A

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

Galatasaray: Cakir; Singo, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Gundogan, Lemina; Akgun, Yilmaz, Osimhen

Subs: Guvenc, Unyay, Elmali, Ayhan, Baltaci, Sallai, Kutlu, Sara, Kutucu, Demir, Sane, Icardi

Liverpool: Alisson (Mamardashvili 55′); Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch (Isak 62′), Jones; Frimpong (Bradley 62′), Wirtz, Gakpo (Salah 62′); Ekitike (Mac Allister 68′)

Subs not used: Woodman, Gomez, Robertson, Endo, Ngumoha

Next match: Chelsea (A) – Premier League – Saturday, October 4, 5.30pm

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.

Related topics

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks