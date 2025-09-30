Liverpool face a tough Champions League test this evening, as they play Galatasaray away from home. We’re live to bring you the latest from Rams Park.

Galatasaray vs. Liverpool

Champions League (2) | Rams Park

Kick off: 8pm (BST)

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

Tonight’s match blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by messaging in the comments below.

Teams Galatasaray: Cakir; Singo, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Gundogan, Lemina; Akgun, Yilmaz, Osimhen Subs: Guvenc, Unyay, Elmali, Ayhan, Baltaci, Sallai, Kutlu, Sara, Kutucu, Demir, Sane, Icardi Liverpool: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Frimpong, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Gomez, Robertson, Bradley, Endo, Mac Allister, Ngumoha, Salah, Isak

Liveblog

