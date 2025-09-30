➔ SUPPORT US

➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Tuesday, September 30, 2025: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the UEFA Champions League match between Galatasaray A.?. and Liverpool FC at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool – As it happened

Liverpool face a tough Champions League test this evening, as they play Galatasaray away from home. We’re live to bring you the latest from Rams Park.

Galatasaray vs. Liverpool

Champions League (2) | Rams Park

Kick off: 8pm (BST)
Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

Tonight’s match blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by messaging in the comments below.

Read our match preview here
Watch Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference here
For live streams, click here

Teams

Galatasaray: Cakir; Singo, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Gundogan, Lemina; Akgun, Yilmaz, Osimhen

Subs: Guvenc, Unyay, Elmali, Ayhan, Baltaci, Sallai, Kutlu, Sara, Kutucu, Demir, Sane, Icardi

Liverpool: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Frimpong, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Gomez, Robertson, Bradley, Endo, Mac Allister, Ngumoha, Salah, Isak

Liveblog

Our coverage updates automatically below:

WATCH: Watch Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference
DOWNLOAD: Download the free This Is Anfield App here
FOTMOB: Keep up to date with all the football scores with FotMob

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.

Related topics

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks