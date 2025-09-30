Arne Slot has confirmed that Jeremie Frimpong will play as a winger against Galatasaray and has explained Mo Salah‘s position on the bench..

With Slot making four changes to his team that lost to Crystal Palace, Salah was the surprise player to drop out.

Instead, Frimpong has been selected to play as Liverpool’s right winger, Slot telling Amazon Prime Video that he “is not playing as a right full-back, he is playing on the right wing.”

The Dutch international hasn’t started in this position for Liverpool yet, but he has played over half of his career games as a right-midfielder, often bombing down the right as a wing-back in Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen side.

Conor Bradley being rested means that means Dominik Szoboszlai will start at right-back, a role he has played three times already this season.

• READ: Liverpool lineup vs. Galatasaray confirmed: Salah on bench as Frimpong starts

Speaking about the reason for leaving for Salah out, Slot said: “We also said that we have many games to play. In a few days there is another big game coming up (away to Chelse).

“We have to utilise our squad and utilise doesn’t always mean from the start.

“Players can come in as well. Many of our games, players have impacted our games coming off from the bench.

“And indeed they were talking about the last time Mo scored three coming off the bench against Rangers, and I know who the manager of Rangers was back then – that is my current assistant Gio.

“So we have spoken about this already.”

As Slot mentioned, Giovanni van Bronckhorst was the manager of Rangers in 2022 but now sits on the Liverpool bench as an assistant.

The 7-1 win in question was actually the last time Salah was left out of the team in the Champions League in a game that wasn’t a dead rubber.

That night he scored a six-minute hat-trick at Ibrox. Slot will hope he is similarly inspired this time around, should his services be required.

• READ: Galatasaray vs. Liverpool live updates – latest score, teams and more