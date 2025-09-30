➔ SUPPORT US

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Tuesday, September 30, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot applauds the travelling supporters following his side's 1-0 defeat after the UEFA Champions League match between Galatasaray A.?. and Liverpool FC at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool fans call for Arne Slot to “go back to basics” with balance “totally off”

Many Liverpool supporters are calling for Arne Slot to revert to a system closer to last season’s setup, following their Champions League defeat to Galatasaray.

For the second time in four days, Liverpool were poor as they were beaten again, this time in the Champions League.

Victor Osimhen’s early penalty was enough to earn Galatasaray the points, with the remainder of the match a torrid affair for the neutral.

Constant stoppages and individual mistakes meant Liverpool failed to grow any real momentum in the game, creating just one big chance in the second half.

Slot’s side never looked like scoring after the break, leading many fans to call for the Reds to return to a tried and tested system, rather than trying to accommodate Florian Wirtz.

 

“Got to put last seasons players in and slowly integrate the new guys. Robbo and Bradley full backs. Gakpo (insert striker) Salah” – Maybe Lloyd in the This is Anfield comments

“Very disjointed a lot of the players don’t know what their job is in the team all over the show at the moment.

“I’m sure it will click at some point just hope it doesn’t take to long so we are playing catch-up with other teams” – Phil Stearn on Facebook

“I fully agree that we look disjointed, the link up play is nowhere near close to being cohesive, and a few players look woefully short of confidence, and then there’s the performances of Konate. But piling in on this group of players, some of the knee jerking is par for the course, some of the comments border on downright hysterical” – Speelautomaat in the This is Anfield comments

While the loss shouldn’t overly impact Liverpool’s search for a top-eight finish in the league phase – there are still six games to make up the points – the performance will cause a worry.

Liverpool have had a traumatic summer and that shouldn’t be forgotten, but it is only right we question why a winning approach has been seemingly scrapped so quickly.

With just Chelsea left to play before the international break, Liverpool could do with a reset.

Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool

