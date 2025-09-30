Many Liverpool supporters are calling for Arne Slot to revert to a system closer to last season’s setup, following their Champions League defeat to Galatasaray.

For the second time in four days, Liverpool were poor as they were beaten again, this time in the Champions League.

Victor Osimhen’s early penalty was enough to earn Galatasaray the points, with the remainder of the match a torrid affair for the neutral.

• READ: Alisson ruled out vs. Chelsea as Arne Slot speaks on Hugo Ekitike injury

Constant stoppages and individual mistakes meant Liverpool failed to grow any real momentum in the game, creating just one big chance in the second half.

Slot’s side never looked like scoring after the break, leading many fans to call for the Reds to return to a tried and tested system, rather than trying to accommodate Florian Wirtz.

Need to wake up. If the new lads can’t hack it, go back to basics with the team we had last season. Not creating enough chances and giving too many away. Pulling out of 50/50’s is not acceptable. — Ian Young ????? (@ianyoungkop) September 30, 2025

Horrible stop-start game but a really disappointing performance all the same. The balance in this Liverpool team looks totally off. We’ve been chaotic at the back all season but never looked like scoring tonight either. You’d trust Slot to get it right eventually but when? — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) September 30, 2025

Concerned with what Liverpool’s system is meant to be in and out of possession. Even more concerned with just how poor Konate is playing. Another contract situation to dictate a season this early on is just so frustrating, especially with childish comments on Twitter. Bad night. — Elliot Thompson (@Elliothompson02) September 30, 2025

“Got to put last seasons players in and slowly integrate the new guys. Robbo and Bradley full backs. Gakpo (insert striker) Salah” – Maybe Lloyd in the This is Anfield comments

We’re surely now at the point where Slot has to revert to the Gravenberch/Mac Allister/Szoboszlai midfield, while finding away to utilise Wirtz off the left side. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) September 30, 2025

Isak brought on and given zero service. Two things. Diaz our best ball progressing player last year. Trent our tempo setter. Both missed incredibly in the attacking elements of this set up. — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) September 30, 2025

A terrible night that. Not only a loss in Istanbul but an extremely poor performance from start to finish. The evening made worse by injuries to Alisson and Ekitike as well. — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) September 30, 2025

“Very disjointed a lot of the players don’t know what their job is in the team all over the show at the moment. “I’m sure it will click at some point just hope it doesn’t take to long so we are playing catch-up with other teams” – Phil Stearn on Facebook

Woeful from Liverpool. Shouldn’t be losing to Galatasaray, simple as that. Concerning for Arne Slot that they didn’t create hardly any chances and it looked like most of the players were playing football for the first time… — Declan Carr (@Declancarr96) September 30, 2025

Needs to have a proper long look at himself slot stubbornness been seeing this coming for a while, he can’t continue to play Wirtz it’s just slowing us down to much — Matty Thompson (@Matty_T_97) September 30, 2025

“I fully agree that we look disjointed, the link up play is nowhere near close to being cohesive, and a few players look woefully short of confidence, and then there’s the performances of Konate. But piling in on this group of players, some of the knee jerking is par for the course, some of the comments border on downright hysterical” – Speelautomaat in the This is Anfield comments

I can live with losing but the way we've been playing has been shocking. Not even like the first few games where we kept peppering them and broke through with the late winners, it's just been a mess all over — R8 ?? (@Nabyllionaire) September 30, 2025

While the loss shouldn’t overly impact Liverpool’s search for a top-eight finish in the league phase – there are still six games to make up the points – the performance will cause a worry.

Liverpool have had a traumatic summer and that shouldn’t be forgotten, but it is only right we question why a winning approach has been seemingly scrapped so quickly.

With just Chelsea left to play before the international break, Liverpool could do with a reset.