Liverpool will look to put their frustrating defeat to Crystal Palace behind them as they head to Galatasaray for their second Champions League clash. Here’s how to watch.

The Reds make their first trip to RAMS Park (formerly known as the Ali Sami Yen) since a pre-season friendly in 2011 as they face Galatasaray in the league phase.

After scraping a 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid last time out in the Champions League it has been a mixed run of form for Arne Slot‘s side – culminating in a 2-1 loss to Palace on Saturday.

Slot will be hoping for a much more accomplished performance against the Super Lig leaders.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 10pm in Istanbul, 9pm in Madrid, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Wednesday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Galatasaray vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Galatasaray vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which is available to live stream with Paramount here.

Canada Viewers

Galatasaray vs. Liverpool is being shown live on DAZN Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN Canada here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Galatasaray vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will be available on All Red Video here.

A full list of international coverage options for Galatasaray vs. Liverpool can be found here.

