Two Liverpool players face late fitness tests ahead of the trip to Chelsea, who themselves will be missing nine players for the Premier League match.

Liverpool know they will be without Alisson for Saturday’s game at Chelsea, with the Brazilian ruled out for the foreseeable to see Giorgi Marmadashvili come into the side.

There was good news that Hugo Ekitike‘s hamstring issue was not serious, with Arne Slot confirming on the eve of the match that he faced a fitness test to prove his availability.

The striker needs to get through training on Friday and not have any subsequent issues to be considered, and the same goes for Federico Chiesa after he failed to travel in midweek.

“Hugo is going to train today again and let’s see where he is. The same can be said of Federico [Chiesa],” Slot said. “We have to wait and see after the session.”

Alexander Isak is the obvious starter in place of Ekitike, but having the Frenchman and Chiesa as options off the bench will be hugely significant when you consider Liverpool have four goals from substitutes this season.

• Chelsea are set to be without nine players on Saturday due to seven injuries and two suspensions, the list includes Cole Palmer, Liam Delap and Trevoh Chalobah

• By Mo Salah‘s high standards, Slot has admitted he is ‘out of form’, but that it is largely down to the struggle Liverpool are experiencing scoring from open play – at least one on Saturday, please Mo

• No Liverpool player has been called up to represent the England senior, U21s or U20s squad – Jayden Danns likely would have been included if not for injury. Surely a first

• Chiesa has missed out on a place in the Italy squad again despite his increased role for Liverpool – reports had claimed he was in line for a return

• Dominik Szoboszlai has been named Liverpool’s Player of the Month for August – there can’t be any disputing that, feels like the only position hasn’t played is in goal (but there’s an opening!)

More from This Is Anfield Liverpool’s back-to-back defeats have seen many call for Slot to go back to basics, and Sam Millne has taken a look at what that would look like: “One issue Liverpool have faced is a lack of control. Too often are the opposition able to break and make the ball stick to their forwards. “This season, Liverpool have played two in midfield with Florian Wirtz as an attacking midfielder. While the German works just as hard as his teammates, he doesn’t provide the same defensive cover as Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister or Dominik Szoboszlai. Starting Gravenberch, Szoboszlai and Mac Allister would hopefully help the Reds reassert control in the middle of the park, especially against Chelsea‘s strong pair of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.” READ: 5 ways Liverpool can get back to basics

• FIFA is considering moving up to 65 matches at next summer’s World Cup to a kick off after midnight in the UK due to the summer heat in North America, another reason it’s not an ideal location (Telegraph)

• Ex-Man United winger Antony has said he was treated with a “lack of respect” and “rudeness” before his move to Real Betis – think it was best for both parties that they parted ways (ESPN Brasil)

• Nottingham Forest are winless in Ange Postecoglou‘s first six matches but he says pressure “doesn’t enter my head.” To make it to that trophy in your second season, you might want to start winning soon, mate