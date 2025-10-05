Two consecutive defeats for Liverpool have led many to ask Arne Slot to rethink the Reds’ current setup, with a back-to-basics approach called for among fans.

Liverpool are top of the league having won five and lost once, so talk of a crisis can be considered far-fetched.

However, there has been some cause for concern in the opening weeks of the season, with a change in formation creating problems for which Slot needs to find solutions.

Here, we look at five ways Liverpool can get back to basics.

Play last season’s midfield three

One issue Liverpool have faced is a lack of control. Too often are the opposition able to break and make the ball stick to their forwards.

This season, Liverpool have played two in midfield with Florian Wirtz as an attacking midfielder. While the German works just as hard as his teammates, he doesn’t provide the same defensive cover as Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister or Dominik Szoboszlai.

Starting Gravenberch, Szoboszlai and Mac Allister would hopefully help the Reds reassert control in the middle of the park, especially against Chelsea‘s strong pair of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.

Adapt the Florian Wirtz project

There is no doubt that Wirtz is a fantastic footballer, but his development may need to be temporarily put to the side for the good of the team.

This doesn’t mean he has to be dropped completely – the left wing is a potential position the German can play.

For now, though, Slot should look to move away from using Wirtz as the team’s focal point, at least until he adapts to the pace of the Premier League and regains his confidence.

Play Andy Robertson more often

Cast your mind back to the summer of 2017 when Andy Robertson arrived; he didn’t begin to play consistently until December.

Jurgen Klopp took his time bedding in the snappy young full-back, and there is no reason why Slot shouldn’t do the same with Milos Kerkez.

The Hungarian has been far from the only player to blame for dropped points, but in a team full of new signings, Liverpool could really have done with an extra experienced head at left-back.

While Robertson wasn’t playing at his very best last season, he is far from finished and looked good when called upon against Atletico Madrid and Burnley.

Play a right-back consistently

Speaking of full-backs, playing one at right-back mightn’t do any harm either.

Due to Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong‘s early-season injuries, Szoboszlai was moved to the right against Newcastle, Arsenal and Burnley, plus vs. Galatasaray as Frimpong played on the right wing.

While the 24-year-old has excelled there, it means taking him out of the midfield where he provides constant energy alongside Gravenberch, something Liverpool miss when he is absent.

Frimpong’s performances have been poor since returning from injury, so Bradley appears to be the No. 1 right-back for now – Slot should stick with him.

Play Mo Salah getting back into dangerous positions

While three goals and three assists isn’t a bad haul from his first eight games, Salah’s form has been well below what we saw last season.

The Egyptian has looked a shadow of himself and that could be down to his position on the pitch.

This campaign, he has found himself wide, close to the touchline and unable to get into goalscoring positions on a regular basis.

A return to last season’s system would surely help Liverpool’s most highly-paid man return to form. Playing to the strengths of your greatest asset has got to be a prerequisite to success.