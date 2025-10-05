Having arrived at Liverpool without a proper pre-season, Alexander Isak has said he is “still working” on his form and fitness.

Isak arrived at Liverpool with big expectations after a drawn-out transfer saga that saw him eventually sign from Newcastle for £125 million.

The nature of the deadline day move, though, meant he wasn’t involved in Newcastle‘s pre-season friendlies as he tried to force his way out of the club.

This has led to Arne Slot and his fitness staff slowly integrating Isak, a player who has a dotted injury history.

Saturday’s loss against Chelsea was his fourth start for Liverpool in all competitions, after which he spoke to All Red Video about his form and fitness.

“I feel good; I’ve been working hard to get back to my best and I’m still working to get to my best form,” said the 26-year-old.

“It was good to play out there again. I was hoping for a different result but we’ll keep working.”

While he did train alone over the summer, Isak’s de facto pre-season effectively only started three weeks into the campaign, leaving him trailing behind his teammates for match sharpness.

Having initially built up his minutes by only using the Swede for halves and hours of matches, Isak’s ‘pre-season’ is now nearly over.

As a point of comparison, Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo both played 378 minutes in six pre-season games. Isak has played 312 minutes in the same number of appearances.

When Arne Slot thinks Alexander Isak’s ‘pre-season’ is over

Slot explained after Liverpool’s League Cup win over Southampton: “We got him not in the best circumstances in terms of match fitness, so we have to build it up.

“The downside to that is that you cannot play a player 90 minutes, and if you only play him 45 or 30 or again like today 45, it might then normally take a while before he scores his first goal.

“The best [will be] when he comes back hopefully from the Swedish national team, when he stayed fit, played there many minutes, plays for us in the upcoming weeks a few minutes

“Then I think after that, then his pre-season has ended and we can expect even more from him.”

That international break is upon us, with Sweden set to face Switzerland and Kosovo at home in World Cup qualifiers.

Friday night’s fixture against Switzerland, in particular, should be an intense test for Isak against Murat Yakin’s well-drilled defence in Stockholm.

Two good run-outs, hopefully including goals, could be hugely beneficial to Liverpool.

While it hasn’t been entirely Isak’s fault that he has been relatively quiet – a serious lack of chances have come his way – a fully firing £125m striker would go some to alleviate pressure on the rest of the frontline.