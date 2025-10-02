Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is expected to be sidelined for the next eight games, which includes fixtures against Chelsea, Man United, Man City and Real Madrid.

The Brazilian suffered another hamstring injury, his fourth in the last two years, against Galatasaray on Tuesday night.

Arne Slot is expected to confirm the news in Friday’s pre-Chelsea press conference, but the reliable David Ornstein of the Athletic brings the early news of the 33-year-old expecting to be out until the November international break.

That means the ‘keeper will miss Saturday’s trip to Stamford Bridge, plus the seven games between the October international break and November’s.

Those seven games include two Champions League ties away to Frankfurt and at home to Real Madrid, plus league games with Man United, Brentford, Aston Villa and Man City.

Alisson suffered four different injuries last season, missing a total of 31 games for club and country.

Since signing for the Reds in 2018, he’s missed 55 games so far, with this latest injury set to make that 63. It’s a quite bizarre record for a goalkeeper.

Only in two seasons was Alisson consistently available (2018/19 and 2022/23), while in 2021/22 he missed a single match due to COVID, but the recent trend does not make for great reading.

Alisson’s games missed for Liverpool • 2018/19: 0

• 2019/20: 14

• 2020/21: 8

• 2021/22: 1

• 2022/23: 0

• 2023/24: 17

• 2024/25: 15

• 2025/26: 8*

When sidelined with another hamstring injury early last season, Slot spoke of how the club were looking to get to the bottom of Alisson‘s uncommon relationship with injuries.

“It’s a bit uncommon for goalkeepers,” Slot admitted last October. “We are looking into it, what could be the reason. One of the things we all know is if you had one then the chances of getting another one always go up.

“We’ve tried to be really careful with him.”

The Brazilian boasts the worst injury record among the Premier League‘s top goalkeepers, with Nick Pope the next closest with 44 games missed for Burnley and Newcastle combined.

Mamardashvili’s opportunity

Alisson‘s injury record points at why the club were proactive in the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is now set to make his Premier League debut against Chelsea and get a consistent run in the Liverpool side.

Alisson is contracted until 2026 but the club have an option to extend his deal by a further year. It will be interesting as to whether that happens or a mutual parting of ways occurs, as his unusual injury record will be factored in.