Alisson has undergone a scan on his latest hamstring injury, while Liverpool fans received a hint that Hugo Ekitike could be involved against Chelsea.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Alisson was forced off in the 56th minute against Galatasaray, due to a hamstring injury that will keep him out until after the international break at the earliest.

While the early signs are that Giorgi Mamardashvili will be an excellent backup, fans have still been left sweating on the next update regarding their Brazilian goalkeeper’s fitness.

On Thursday, Alisson underwent a scan and Arne Slot is expected to reveal the extent of his injury at Friday’s pre-match press conference.

The shotstopper, who is celebrating his 33rd birthday this Thursday, worryingly also missed 12 matches for Liverpool last season due to hamstring issues.

In addition, he was absent for a further two Liverpool games with a thigh problem, while concussion kept him out of another couple.

After the match on Tuesday, Arne Slot ruled him out against Chelsea and said: “It’s never positive if you go off like this.”

Today’s Liverpool FC News

• Giovanni Leoni underwent successful surgery on his ACL before writing on social media: “Surgery done. Thanks everyone for the messages. I’ll be back soon” – he could be out for a year

• German newspaper BILD have again linked Michael Olise to Liverpool, reporting the Reds would be prepared to pay £87 million for the Frenchman – he seems as good an option as any to replace Mo Salah!

• Trey Nyoni flew back to Merseyside in a protective boot following his UEFA Youth League match against Galatasaray, according to Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo

More from This Is Anfield The Reds’ latest European away trip was back to Istanbul, a city that holds a special place in Liverpool folklore. Unfortunately, policing of the away fans ruined the matchday experience for travelling supporters, as Joel Richards described: “From there, another hour passed as we queued and moved at a snail’s pace in a confined space to enter the stadium. “Thankfully, Liverpool fans once again remained calm in the face of such shoddy treatment, in a situation that could have got out of hand very quickly at the first ticket checkpoint that almost resulted in a bottleneck. “Once again, over zealous policing was the order of the day as fans were searched at least four times. Anybody who wore a souvenir Galatasaray cap saw their purchase confiscated and some female supporters suffered the ignominy of having their sanitary products taken off them.” READ: Liverpool fans in Istanbul: A buzzing city but policing ruined matchday



Elsewhere in the football world today

• Ekitike has been called up to next week’s France squad – hopefully that means the injury that forced him off in Istanbul isn’t too serious!

• Marc Guehi has spoken candidly about his mindset in dealing with his failed move to Liverpool – you can read the full quotes here

• Gareth Southgate would reject an approach from Man United if Ruben Amorim is sacked (Daily Mirror) – a real shame!