Andy Robertson injury concern emerges – he “looked in a lot of pain”

A new injury concern has emerged for Liverpool after Andy Robertson limped off the pitch following the Reds’ 2-1 loss to Chelsea.

Liverpool’s latest outing ended in another sickening late blow, as Chelsea became the third team in the last week to beat Arne Slot‘s side.

Milos Kerkez started at left-back but was withdrawn in the 55th minute, with Robertson coming on in his place and generally looking an improvement on the Hungarian until the final moments.

The game ended in a nightmare for the 31-year-old as he lost his man at the back post, Estevao, who scored Chelsea‘s winner before the Scotland captain limped off at full time.

After the match, he could be seen limping off the pitch with help from head of performance physical therapy Chris Morgan.

Journalists at Stamford Bridge described Liverpool’s full-back as being in discomfort as he made his way down the tunnel. Reporter Lewis Steele even said he “looked in a lot of pain.”

Andy Robertson limping off after the final whistle. Looked in a fair bit of discomfort. #LFC pic.twitter.com/uhNSlqPipB — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 4, 2025

Slot didn’t comment on Robertson’s fitness after the game but we should learn more in the next couple of days, with a decision on whether or not to withdraw from Scotland’s upcoming fixtures indicating his fitness status.

They first face Greece on Thursday before playing Belarus on Sunday, both at Hampden Park.

While it is hoped Robertson’s issue isn’t too serious, Liverpool supporters may quietly be wanting him to stay at home for the international break.

Ibrahima Konate “felt his quad”

Liverpool’s other injury concern from the match was with Ibrahima Konate.

The Frenchman came off at the same time as Kerkez, so Curtis Jones was sent on to play in midfield and Ryan Gravenberch moved into defence.

“It was to do with fitness. He felt his quad a little bit,” Slot told Sky Sports after the match.

“Then alarm bells go off with me.

“But if the game had gone on like this I would have made the change as well, maybe a bit later, but I did not want to take the risk as they pressed us with the left winger.

Slot later added in his press conference: “I don’t know if it is a big injury. He limped a little bit. I asked him and he felt his quad.

“It might be OK that he went off early enough.”