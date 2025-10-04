➔ SUPPORT US

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 4, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot (R) speaks to substitute Hugo Ekitike before he is brought on during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Arne Slot’s “baffling” decisions “extremely worrying” for Liverpool fans

For the first time under Arne Slot, Liverpool have lost three games in a row and the positional changes and choice of substitutes had supporters flummoxed…again.

If there was any hope that Liverpool would show signs of clicking as a new-look side, it was not to be found at Stamford Bridge.

Slot’s constant tweaks, including moving a midfielder to right-back and his holding midfielder to centre-back, did little to help Liverpool find any continuity or rhythm.

A Chelsea side besieged by injury managed an xG of just 0.88, compared to the Reds’ 1.74, but it was Enzo Maresca’s side who seized the moment when momentum appeared to be on Liverpool’s side.

The introduction of Wataru Endo with four minutes left of the 90 was particularly bewildering to supporters, who are justified in their concerns and likely embracing an international break for once!

“1) why did we sub Endo in? Are we holding on to a draw against an inexperienced Chelsea side?
2) why has Chiesa only played when we are in desperate need for a goal. He has single handedly won and saved us matches. And yet he hardly gets a look in
3) why is Salah playing every minute?
4) why is kerkez starting every game?

“The fact is we have not had a good game since the season started. Not a single one.
in fact we have had a handful of good games since the turn of the year. So it’s not just a personell problem, but also very much a tactical one. Slot is showing signs of arrogance, continuing to play favourites time and again.” – Srikanth Suresh in TIA comments.

“If the loss is not majorly on Slot and his tactics, then I don’t know what is.” – Emmatoins in TIA comments.

Liverpool have turned their back on seemingly everything that made them champions last season and it is showing on the pitch, it is no wonder the new players are struggling.

The game management from the players on the pitch and Slot’s role off it were decisive in more dropped points. The head coach has a lot to consider over the break.

Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool

