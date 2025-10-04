For the first time under Arne Slot, Liverpool have lost three games in a row and the positional changes and choice of substitutes had supporters flummoxed…again.

If there was any hope that Liverpool would show signs of clicking as a new-look side, it was not to be found at Stamford Bridge.

Slot’s constant tweaks, including moving a midfielder to right-back and his holding midfielder to centre-back, did little to help Liverpool find any continuity or rhythm.

A Chelsea side besieged by injury managed an xG of just 0.88, compared to the Reds’ 1.74, but it was Enzo Maresca’s side who seized the moment when momentum appeared to be on Liverpool’s side.

The introduction of Wataru Endo with four minutes left of the 90 was particularly bewildering to supporters, who are justified in their concerns and likely embracing an international break for once!

91 minutes in, Chelsea hadn't had a big chance and it was a very decent point.

Now, Liverpool have lost three in a row. The transition season is very much on.

Up the Reds. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) October 4, 2025

Another shocker. Going hung-go appears to be our own tactic at present. So much wrong about the structure and too many players stinking the place out. It will get worse before it gets better. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) October 4, 2025

I love Endo, but bringing him on at 1-1 instead of Chiesa made steam come out of my ears. — Andy Cantwell (@AndyCantwell) October 4, 2025

Game was there for us. Didn’t have the personnel on the pitch to win it. Chiesa rots on the bench, whilst Endo gets his 5 minute horror cameo where he can’t keep up with the speed on passing and Jones gets to play at CDM and slow it down completely. — ?’ (@Salahbrations) October 4, 2025

“1) why did we sub Endo in? Are we holding on to a draw against an inexperienced Chelsea side?

2) why has Chiesa only played when we are in desperate need for a goal. He has single handedly won and saved us matches. And yet he hardly gets a look in

3) why is Salah playing every minute?

4) why is kerkez starting every game? “The fact is we have not had a good game since the season started. Not a single one.

in fact we have had a handful of good games since the turn of the year. So it’s not just a personell problem, but also very much a tactical one. Slot is showing signs of arrogance, continuing to play favourites time and again.” – Srikanth Suresh in TIA comments.

“If the loss is not majorly on Slot and his tactics, then I don’t know what is.” – Emmatoins in TIA comments.

Expected there to be teething problems this season. Can't change so much and not suffer some repercussions in the short-term. But this isn't that. Slot isn't helping himself here with most of these decisions. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) October 4, 2025

All on than manager, that, I'm afraid. Made defensive subs when we had momentum. Chiesa should have come on for Salah. Slot's negativity woefully exposed. — Wayne (@84rebmuN) October 4, 2025

There absolutely zero continuity at the moment No pattern of play with square pegs in round holes . Salah didn’t track back once – Macca miles off it . Gakpo coasting . Sad thing is Chelsea are bang average and yet they deserved it — Billy Campbell (@BillyCampbell_1) October 4, 2025

Our inability to control games in the dying minute is worrying. I thought slot ball is about control. — mcky (@metalmickey) October 4, 2025

Was an insane move, this. Deserved everything that came after it. Gakpo for Chiesa was the play. https://t.co/k84sxXiU5g — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) October 4, 2025

Why Chiesa didn't come on when Gakpo could no longer run and was giving the ball away constantly in last 15mins I don't know. Would've injected the pace and energy we lacked. Endo instead who was not staying in a DM position anyway, at one point he was running down right wing. — Red (@TaintlessRed) October 4, 2025

We were actually looking lively until Slot decided to bring on Endo for whatever reason. He's made loads and loads of baffling decisions lately, and it's extremely worrying. — LFC NEWS (@LFCTransferNRS) October 4, 2025

Stand by this. They were nowhere near full strength. There for the taking. And we changed formation every 20 mins leading to shambolic chaos. https://t.co/Z1qPx7fr9O — ?ëë? (@anLFCfan) October 4, 2025

Liverpool have turned their back on seemingly everything that made them champions last season and it is showing on the pitch, it is no wonder the new players are struggling.

The game management from the players on the pitch and Slot’s role off it were decisive in more dropped points. The head coach has a lot to consider over the break.