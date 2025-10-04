Arne Slot suffered a third defeat in a row for the first time as Liverpool head coach and the manner of Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Chelsea rightly asks questions of his new approach.

Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool

Premier League (7) | Stamford Bridge

October 4, 2025

Goals: Caicedo 14′, Estevao 90+5′; Gakpo 63′

1. Slot is no ‘Tinkerman’ this season

Much of Slot’s pre-match briefing with the press was focused around Liverpool’s lack of goals from open play and his concerns over becoming too predictable.

That inspired the signing of Florian Wirtz – a player who did not fit into his previous system – and it would appear the frequency of changes being made.

After trialling a bizarre 4-2-2-2 setup against Crystal Palace it was back to a 4-3-3 at Stamford Bridge, before shifting to his now-default 4-2-3-1 upon the half-time introduction of Wirtz.

Dominik Szoboszlai returned to right-back and minutes into the second half off came Ibrahima Konate with another midfielder, Ryan Gravenberch, joining the defence.

Later came the decision to bring off Cody Gakpo, not for another attacker like the in-form Federico Chiesa, but last season’s ‘closer’ (when things were going well) Wataru Endo.

It smacks of a coach desperately overthinking things, and now with three losses in a row for the first time in his tenure, Slot can hardly enjoy a break next week.

2. Liverpool’s left-hand side is a problem

Slot has made it clear: Milos Kerkez is his first-choice left-back and he will continue to back his £40 million signing in a decidedly slow start to life at Liverpool.

While criticism could be made of Kerkez’s overly eager approach off the ball early on, the problems he appears to be facing are not entirely of his design.

A full-blooded attacking full-back, the Hungarian is being tasked with playing a completely different role; at times almost a third centre-back, more involved in buildup in deep areas and recycling possession to Gravenberch.

Those are all qualities that better match his now-deputy, Andy Robertson.

Similarly concerning is that, when he is able to get forward, there is little in the way of a relationship developing with his fellow left-sider Gakpo.

The pair did combine as Kerkez broke from deep in the first half, but he was unable to pick out Mohamed Salah with his cross – no doubt with rustiness playing a part in a rare foray into the penalty area.

3. We all need to get used to Giorgi Mamardashvili

In his pre-match interview with Sky Sports, Slot claimed that “we don’t have to do anything different when he is in goal or when Alisson is in goal.”

That came ahead of Giorgi Mamardashvili‘s Premier League debut, enforced by another predictable injury to Liverpool’s No. 1 – though it was clearly not strictly true.

Firstly, the Georgian is a natural left-footer, which caused some issues early on; and more importantly, he is far less composed than Alisson is on the ball.

It showed as he hastily conceded a throw-in in the buildup to Moises Caicedo’s opener, with Virgil van Dijk having found him, visibly uncomfortable, with a pass onto his weaker right foot.

An elite shot-stopper – as shown with two big saves late on – it was no secret even before his £29 million summer move that Mamardashvili is not the polished modern-style goalkeeper Liverpool have become accustomed to.

And with a handover of the gloves inevitable his is a profile we all – the players included – need to get used to.

4. Wirtz benched…and then responds

The big talking point ahead of kickoff was with Wirtz left out of the starting lineup which, after calls for Liverpool to go “back to basics,” appeared to be an acknowledgement of sorts from Slot.

A return to the trio of Gravenberch, Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister clearly came with the physical battle in mind – but that changed at half-time.

With Conor Bradley booked, Slot turned to his No. 7 and shifted Szoboszlai back to right-back.

It took Wirtz just 20 seconds to create a big chance for Salah, flashed agonisingly wide, and there was more poise and distinction about Liverpool’s midfield with him in it – until personnel around him changed again.

Clearly his is a skillset which many of those around him are not yet in tune with, but there is reason for Slot to persevere with a player signed for £116 million.

Expect that to continue after the international break: a specialist attacking midfielder could prove effective against Man United‘s disjointed defence.

5. Where do Liverpool go from here?

To put it bluntly, the Premier League champions are a complete mess.

There were clearly too many changes over the summer and to compound that there are very few performing to the standard required.

Salah, Kerkez, Konate, Mac Allister, Gakpo and, for all the muted praise above, Wirtz are among the regular starters who are nowhere near what should be expected of them.

Add to that an injury to the best goalkeeper in the league and Slot ripping up the tactical blueprint which won Liverpool the title in the first place and it is hard to see where the improvement comes from.

Some perspective is required, of course: Liverpool remain a point off top spot and now have trips to Stamford Bridge, Selhurst Park and St James’ Park behind them.

But there is no real cause for optimism at this point and that is a major concern. Is ‘back to basics’ really too much to ask?