Another disappointing performance saw Liverpool get another deserved defeat, their third of the week.

Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool Premier League (7) | Stamford Bridge

October 4, 2025 Goals Caicedo 14′

Gakpo 63′ (assist: Isak)

Estevao 90+5′

Five changes, Wirtz benched

Arne Slot made five changes from the side vs. Galatasaray, Giorgi Mamardashvili making his league debut due to Alisson‘s injury.

Florian Wirtz dropped out again, as the midfield trio from last season was restored. Alexander Isak started up front, with Huge Ekitike fit enough for the bench.

Conor Bradley came back in at right back while Jeremie Frimpong dropped to the bench as Mo Salah returned.

Caicedo strikes the lead

The home side, missing a host of key players, took the lead in the 14th minute when Moises Caicedo unleashed a rocket from 20 yards into the top corner. A third game of the week conceding first.

It could have been level five minutes later when good work from Gakpo down the left presented Szoboszlai with a good opportunity which he should have done better with.

Isak should also have done better with a header from an excellent Salah cross just before the break.

Half time: Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool

Yet another dramatic finish

Yet another reshuffle at half time, Bradley hooked on a yellow card so Szoboszlai moved to right-back again, with Wirtz introduced in midfield.

Yet another reshuffle then 10 minutes into the second half, Gravenberch dropping into centre-back as Konate and Kerkez were replaced by Jones and Robertson.

Liverpool were threatening to confuse themselves more than the opposition, but further injuries for Chelsea in defence aided the Reds.

The equaliser arrived through Gakpo just after the hour. The Dutchman poked home from either a superb Isak assist or a fortunate, unintentional one as the Swede sought to control Salah’s cross for himself.

Just as you expected it to be Liverpool pushing for the winner, Chelsea actually took the ascendency despite a series of changes that gave them a very second-string XI.

Mamardashvili made good saves to deny Gittens and Estevao and Fernandez hit the post with a header.

Chelsea, playing with a hugely inexperienced centre-back pairing and front three, got the deserved winner, Estevao finishing at the back post behind Robertson.

Liverpool got what they deserved, which was nothing. A third away defeat in a week before the international break.