Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Far too many Liverpool players were underwhelming in their last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, with the Reds losing a third successive game.

Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool

Premier League (7) | Stamford Bridge

October 4, 2025

Goals: Caicedo 14′, Estevao 90+6′; Gakpo 63′

Giorgi Mamardashvili (out of 10) – 6

The big Georgian, making his Premier League debut, is clearly a shot stopper, making two good saves to deny Gittens and Estevao late on.

But he’s certainly not as good on the ball as Alisson. Slot said pre-match that his players didn’t need to do anything differently with the change in ‘keeper but it might have helped to tell them that he’s left footed.

Did well considering it was his debut and the back four in front of him was chopped and changed, only Van Dijk finishing the game.

Conor Bradley – 4

Bradley missed another chance to make his claim to be the first-choice right-back, something Slot clearly has no idea on.

Bradley had a bad day at Crystal Palace last weekend and the same applied here.

Alejandro Garnacho consistently got the better of him, with a yellow card making him susceptible early on and thus replaced at half-time.

Still a raw player who is looking slightly out of his depth.

Ibrahima Konate – 5

Konate’s start to the season has been concerning, to say the least. He was hooked here as Slot yet again played his wildcard of Gravenberch in defence.

The Frenchman did make one vital intervention, getting in the way of a Pedro Neto cross, but he was an erratic presence who was too slow on the ball.

Went straight down the tunnel with a potential injury early in the second half – not signing Marc Guehi is even more significant by the week.

Virgil van Dijk – 5

Even Van Dijk hasn’t been at his best of late, with Liverpool’s skipper so far from his world-class level at Stamford Bridge.

He backed off for Moises Caicedo’s opener, which was uncharacteristically passive, and he was beaten too easily by Neto in the first half.

Milos Kerkez – 5

It’s fair to say that Kerkez is taking time adjusting to life in a Liverpool shirt.

The left-back was hugely frustrating to watch, both defensively and going forward, and he should have done better with an easy cross for Mohamed Salah.

Deservedly hooked shortly after half-time.

Ryan Gravenberch – 6

Another game where he was asked to drop into defence in a bid to salvage something from the game.

The Dutchman was arguably too high up the pitch for the opener. His new role doesn’t see him sit in front of the defence like last season, it’s puzzling to say the least.

Moved to centre-back and made a vital clearance in front of goal late on, but not great for Estavao’s late winner.

Alexis Mac Allister – 5

Mac Allister looks miles off the pace and his performances are playing a part in Liverpool’s struggles.

He was a leggy figure for the Reds, committing himself badly for Caicedo’s goal, and he couldn’t gain any control of the midfield.

Substituted late on – still hasn’t completed a full 90 minutes since April.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7 (Man of the Match)

Szoboszlai was the best of a bad bunch out of Liverpool’s starters, yet again playing half a game in midfield and half in defence.

He was denied in front of goal, with his effort on its way into the net, and he at least felt like making something happen.

Moved to right-back in the second half and did well, barring losing Enzo Fernandez in stoppage time when the midfielder hit the post.

Mohamed Salah – 4

Once again, Salah found himself on the periphery of the action, even if one audacious cross to Alexander Isak should have seen Liverpool equalise.

It’s clear that the 33-year-old has lost a yard of pace, which made it easier for Marc Cucurella to handle him, and his finishing was woeful.

Played a part in Cody Gakpo‘s equaliser but his form is a real worry.

Cody Gakpo – 6

Gakpo has received some criticism for his form this season, and once again, Liverpool were left wanting more from him.

He did equalise with a close-range finish, which was a key contribution, but his decision-making was so poor, especially late on.

In truth, only his goal prevents him from getting a four or a five!

Alexander Isak – 5

Isak is still a long way from his sharpest, not looking close to the player who has terrorised Liverpool in the past.

He headed over Salah’s cross, and produced some good movement, but he is clearly a player searching for full freshness.

A lucky touch assisted Gakpo’s goal but we can’t give him too much credit for it!

Substitutes

Florian Wirtz (on for Bradley, 46′) – 6

Sensational first touch should have seen Salah score. Still not clicking though is it.

Andy Robertson (on for Kerkez, 55′) – 6

Brought more solidity than Kerkez and extra attacking thrust but then is at fault for the winner. Possibly was injured at the end.

Curtis Jones (on for Konate, 55′) – 6

Added some control, but fired over wastefully.

Hugo Ekitike (on for Isak, 74′) – 5

Worked hard but couldn’t have a major impact.

Wataru Endo (on for Mac Allister, 86′) – n/a

Not enough time to justify a rating.

Subs not used: Woodman, Gomez, Frimpong, Chiesa

Arne Slot – 4

A third consecutive defeat for the first time as Liverpool boss, but most disappointingly all three were deserved.

The constant changing of players isn’t helping anyone. The back four only had Van Dijk in it at the end from those who started.

Why is Kerkez still starting games when he’s far from it? What’s the actual plan with Wirtz? Why the change in system to 4-2-3-1? Why don’t we press any more?

It seems like an experiment to see if we can win without doing anything that we did well last season. It’s utterly bizarre.

Massive improvements are required after the international break, or Arsenal could pull away.