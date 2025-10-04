Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool – As it happened

Liverpool are at Stamford Bridge aiming to bounce back and win their sixth game from their opening seven in the Premier League. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Premier League (7) | Stamford Bridge

Kick off: 5.30pm (BST)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Today’s match blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by messaging in the comments below.

Teams Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Acheampong, Badiashile, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro Substitutes: Jorgensen, Slonina, Hato, Lavia, Emenalo, Buonanotte, Estevao, Gittens, Guiu Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Isak Substitutes: Woodman, Gomez, Robertson, Frimpong, Endo, Jones, Wirtz, Chiesa, Ekitike

Liveblog

Our coverage updates automatically below: