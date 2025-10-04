Florian Wirtz benched vs. Chelsea – Arne Slot explains why

Florian Wirtz dropped to the bench for Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea, with Arne Slot hinting at his decision to return to a more tried-and-trusted midfield trio.

Wirtz has attracted growing criticism during a quiet start to life at Liverpool, with just one assist from his nine appearances so far.

That comes with calls for Slot to go back to basics following the 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray on Tuesday night, and the release of his teamsheet ahead of kickoff at Stamford Bridge revealed his No. 7’s absence.

He instead takes a place on the bench, with Dominik Szoboszlai the most advanced midfielder as he is reunited with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kickoff, Slot was questioned on his decision to omit Wirtz, and while he avoided any specific explanation he hinted that it came due to the challenge of facing Chelsea.

“We play a lot games and if you play a lot of games I think it’s quite normal – you see this everywhere around the world – that you do sometimes change one or two players,” he said.

“That’s what we do as well and then you try to select the games, before the game starts, that you think is the best fit for that particular player.

“So you cannot compare the playing style of Crystal Palace with the playing style of Chelsea.”

Slot’s ‘midfield overload’ failed

Having attempted to “overload the midfield” in the 2-1 loss to Palace with an ill-advised 4-2-2-2 formation, the thinking was clearly that Wirtz should have been more equipped to pick locks in a well-drilled defence.

The clash with Chelsea is likely to be different, with a more robust, physical midfield required – and therefore the decision to start Gravenberch, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.

Whether it pays off or not remains to be seen, with Slot acknowledging that tactical tweaks can seem perfect “before the game starts” before unravelling when it gets going.

But Wirtz has seemingly not been dropped as such – simply that his qualities are best-used in other fixtures.