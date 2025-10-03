Giorgi Mamardashvili will take over from the injured Alisson for a run of crucial games coming up, with Arne Slot emphasising his faith in Liverpool’s new goalkeeper.

Alisson is in line to miss the next eight games, with a hamstring injury expected to rule the Brazilian out until after the November international break.

It is a significant stretch of fixtures: Chelsea (A), Man United (H), Eintracht Frankfurt (A), Brentford (A), Crystal Palace (H), Aston Villa (H), Real Madrid (H) and Man City (A).

That sets the bar high for Alisson‘s replacement, with Mamardashvili set to be relied upon in some of Liverpool’s most high-profile fixtures of the campaign just months after his arrival from Valencia.

But speaking ahead of the the 25-year-old’s Premier League debut at Chelsea, Slot expressed his belief he can follow in the path of Caoimhin Kelleher before him.

“I think we saw [on his competitive debut] against Southampton how well he’s adjusted,” he said of his new £29 million signing.

“We knew we were bringing in a very good goalkeeper, but when he plays his first game, that’s always the best way of seeing that he’s adjusted well or not.

“I think we saw in that game that he’s adjusted really well to our club. Which is not a surprise, because he’s a quality goalkeeper.

“Now he can do what Caoimhin had to do so many times in the past, replacing Alisson – hopefully like Caoimhin did so many times before.”

Mamardashvili is already an experienced goalkeeper

Liverpool are certainly not resting their hopes on an untested goalkeeper, with Mamardashvili spending three-and-a-half seasons as first choice at Valencia and before that with FC Rustavi and Locomotive Tbilisi.

He has been Georgia’s No. 1 since 2022 and was named his country’s Footballer of the Year ahead of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after an outstanding Euro 2024.

But clearly he is yet to prove himself at Liverpool, despite a largely comfortable debut against Championship side Southampton in the Carabao Cup last month.

Kelleher raised the standard when it came to a second-choice goalkeeper – out of necessity given how often Alisson picks up muscle injuries – and now Mamardashvili must build on that.

Alisson‘s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, with Liverpool holding an option to extend it by a further year, and it is not out of the realms of possibility that this kicks off a permanent handover of the first-choice gloves.