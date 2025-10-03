Arne Slot provided an update on the fitness of Hugo Ekitike and Alisson following Tuesday’s 1-0 loss at Galatasaray, with mixed news for Liverpool ahead of Chelsea.

Ekitike and Alisson were both forced off during the frustrating defeat in Istanbul in midweek, adding to a growing list of concerns.

The goalkeeper underwent a scan on his hamstring on Thursday with it later reported that he is expected to miss around six weeks of action – or eight games – taking him to beyond the November international break.

Speaking to reporters on Friday morning, Slot confirmed an extended layoff for his No. 1 but gave more encouraging news when it comes to Ekitike.

“Alisson is not part of the squad tomorrow and he’s not going to travel to Brazil as well for the national team. He will be out for Saturday [against Chelsea],” he explained.

“Hugo is going to train today again and let’s see where he is. The same can be said of Federico [Chiesa].

“We have to wait and see after the session.”

Slot unclear exactly how long Alisson will be out

Questioned further on the timescale of Alisson‘s injury, Slot would not give a definitive answer but said: “That depends on how fast a recovery goes.

“It’s clear that he’s not here Saturday, not going to play for Brazil and I would be surprised if he would be there for the first game after the international break.

“It’s always difficult to say the amount of days and weeks, but for the upcoming games he will not be part of us or for the Brazil team.”

Another setback for Alisson – particularly his hamstring – is a concern given the frequency he picks up muscle injuries, which is uncommon for a goalkeeper.

Asked whether it was a worry for him that the 33-year-old has suffered another similar blow, Slot avoided giving a straight answer.

“I’m not a doctor, so I cannot tell you if it’s the same every time,” he said.

“What I’m mainly interested in is if he can play at the weekend and how long it will take.

“There are other people at the club who can give you a better answer to your question.”

Giorgi Mamardashvili will replace Alisson against Chelsea on Saturday to begin a run of regular starts for the new signing, with Freddie Woodman poised to take his place on the bench.