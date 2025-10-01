Hugo Ekitike ‘confident’ he has avoided serious injury

Hugo Ekitike is said to be “confident” he avoided a serious hamstring injury after being withdrawn late in Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat at Galatasaray.

The Frenchman was forced off the field after stretching for a wayward pass from Dominik Szoboszlai, with the medical staff immediately sent to tend to him in the second half.

Arne Slot was left to hope he is “not in a bad way” after feeling “something when he reached for the ball,” with scans to determine the extent of the injury.

The Athletic’s James Pearce, however, reported on Tuesday evening that Ekitike is “confident he only had cramp in his hamstring rather than anything more serious.”

That would be the best-case scenario for Liverpool, who missed the 23-year-old’s presence at Crystal Palace as he served his one-match suspension.

Liverpool will have to wait for the final verdict on the injury, but Alexander Isak will be ready to start at Stamford Bridge on Saturday irrespective of the outcome after his cameo in Istanbul.

The international break could come at the right time for Ekitike if he does need time on the sidelines, as Liverpool’s next game after their trip to Chelsea is against Man United on October 19.

It is the first of seven games in 22 days before the final international break of the year, another relentless run that will require the full depth of Slot’s squad.

In that time, Liverpool also face Ekitike’s former club Eintracht Frankfurt, Real Madrid and Man City.

The Frenchman has quickly established himself as a starter for Slot after the late signing of Isak, with only eight outfielders playing more minutes so far.

Any injury to Ekitike will deny him the chance at his second call-up to France’s senior squad this month after he made his debut in September.

Alisson, meanwhile, will play no part in the trip to Chelsea after his latest injury, with scans also to determine how long he will be sidelined for.