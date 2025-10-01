Ibrahima Konate‘s worrying form continued in Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat away to Galatasaray in the Champions League, but he was not the only player to struggle.

The Reds were hugely disappointing on Tuesday evening, succumbing to a Victor Osimhen penalty and rarely looking like equalising.

Here we compare our ratings with those of TIA’s readers, the Liverpool Echo and GOAL.

Konate (3.4) got the lowest rating, with the Liverpool centre-back having a season to forget so far.

GOAL’s Mark Doyle lambasted the Frenchman as both “dreadful” and an “accident waiting to happen,” in what is one of his poorest spells for the Reds.

Ryan Gravenberch (4.3) has been superb of late, but this was a performance to forget, with the Dutchman losing possession cheaply twice in dangerous areas.

Paul Gorst of the Echo felt he “couldn’t influence things in the engine room,” and TIA’s Danny Gallagher said he “faded” as the minutes ticked by.

What the stats say

According to our friends at FotMob, Konate was actually Liverpool’s joint-top performer statistically alongside Cody Gakpo, receiving a 7.3 rating.

Make of that what you will!

In fairness, Konate made an unrivalled 15 clearances, highlighting his level of involvement, and he also made 10 headed clearances, which was the most of anyone.

Substitute Alexander Isak had only four touches during his 28-minute cameo, while fellow big-money signing Florian Wirtz won just four of his 12 ground duels, as his tough start continues.

