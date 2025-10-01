It has been reiterated that Liverpool are “confident” of striking an agreement with Ibrahima Konate over a new contract after a new offer was made to the defender.

Konate will become a free agent at the end of the season and Real Madrid are known suitors as their prolificacy for building their squad on Bosman transfers continues.

It is playing out similarly to that of Trent Alexander-Arnold with claims in Spanish publication Marca claiming only last week that Liverpool view Konate’s exit as a “done deal.”

Those reports were refuted by sources close to the 26-year-old, and now French outlet L’Equipe reports Liverpool’s “management is confident” of agreeing a new contract.

They state that a new offer was tabled two weeks ago and discussions are ongoing with a “number of points” still needing to be resolved, but that there is confidence within the club.

Liverpool tabled their first contract offer to Konate last December, but the impasse has been well documented, and the expectation has remained that he will depart at the end of the season.

The Frenchman himself has not given an indication that an exit has been decided, instead acknowledging he is “very happy” at the club, but that there are discrepancies in the terms being discussed.

Ibrahima Konate’s bargaining power

Konate has started all but one of Liverpool’s nine games so far this season but has looked far from the assured defender that he is capable of being at his best.

The collapse of Marc Guehi’s transfer on deadline day denied Arne Slot the competition he would have been seeking at centre-back as Joe Gomez remains benched despite the No. 5’s form.

The 26-year-old is not the ball-playing centre-back that fits the Dutchman’s mould, unlike Guehi, and he has been found out in the early stages of the season as Liverpool experience growing pains.

It has certainly not strengthened his hand in negotiations and Richard Hughes and Co. will be more than aware as talks continue to find a deal that suits all parties.

For now, though, it is a story that will rumble on, much like it did last season when three players were out of contract.