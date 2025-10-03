Ibrahima Konate has been uncharacteristically sloppy on a number of occasions – including against Galatasaray last time out – but Arne Slot is not overly concerned.

Konate has endured a hit-and-miss start to the campaign and produced one of his worst performances in Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray.

The Frenchman misplaced a number of simple passes, including conceding possession to Victor Osimhen for a one-on-one with Alisson which ultimately caused the goalkeeper’s long-term hamstring injury.

Asked how he assessed Konate’s form this season in light of his recent errors, Slot defended his No. 5 and pointed out that individual criticism is louder in defeat.

“If you are losing a game of football, which we did against Galatasaray and against Palace, then it doesn’t help if you lose the ball a few times very easily,” the head coach admitted.

“He has been one of them – definitely not the only one.

“Because against Galatasaray I think apart from the penalty they got three or four moments from us losing a very simple ball without any pressure, which happened to him once in the Crystal Palace game and once against Galatasaray.

“So then if you then lose a game of football there’s so much focus on that moment, then all of a sudden 90 minutes have been ‘very, very, very poor’.

“Which is not the way I analyse a game, especially not afterwards when I have the time to analyse, watch it one more time and see what we did well and what we did wrong.

“But in the last two games it’s been obvious and clear that we made a few errors – not only him, also others – that we’re not used to.

“If you do things that people are not used to and you lose a game of football, then normally him, other ones, the manager, gets criticised.”

Konate yet to agree a new contract

Konate’s shaky form of late comes under the cloud of his ongoing contract talks, with the 26-year-old into the final year of his current deal and yet to agree to an extension.

L’Equipe reported on Tuesday night – with particularly poor timing given the nature of Liverpool’s loss in Istanbul – that the Premier League champions are now confident he will sign new terms.

But as the situation rumbles on comparisons with Trent Alexander-Arnold, who like Konate courted interest from Real Madrid throughout his final year, and questions over the centre-back’s commitment will continue.