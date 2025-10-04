Ibrahima Konate was subbed off before 90 minutes for the fourth time this season and Arne Slot has revealed that there was an injury concern for the centre-back.

The Frenchman was withdrawn from the defeat at Chelsea in the 56th minute and it saw Slot shift Ryan Gravenberch to centre-back for the remainder of the match.

It was the fourth time Konate has not seen out the full match in the Premier League this season, but this time concerns over his fitness forced Slot’s hand.

“It was to do with fitness. He felt his quad a little bit,” Slot told Sky Sports after the match. “Then alarm bells go off with me.

“But if the game had gone on like this I would have made the change as well, maybe a bit later, but I did not want to take the risk as they pressed us with the left winger.

“It wasn’t a coincidence that when Ryan started to play there we got more and more into the game and created more problems for Chelsea.”

Slot later added in his press conference, “I don’t know if it is a big injury. He limped a little bit. I asked him and he felt his quad. It might be OK that he went off early enough.”

As per the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, Konate went straight down the tunnel after he came off the pitch and “seemed to have a grimace on his face.”

Konate has played the fourth-most minutes of any Liverpool player this season (746), despite questions over his form, with the defender persisted with while Joe Gomez remains unused.

The No. 5 was called up to represent France during the international break and a withdrawal from the squad would confirm an issue that could impact his availability for Liverpool.

The first game back is against Man United on October 19 at Anfield, a match that starts another run of seven games in 22 days – which the Reds are already without Alisson for.