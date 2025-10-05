Despite going off against Chelsea due to a problem with his quads, Ibrahima Konate is still expected to be one of 19 Liverpool players joining their senior international teams.

Konate was taken off against Chelsea after 55 minutes due to him feeling “his quad a little bit,” Slot said after Saturday’s defeat.

Despite the issue, French newspaper Le Parisien reports that he is still expected to join up with the France squad at Clairefontaine, where he “will undergo further tests” on Monday.

Andy Robertson, who limped off at full time, is also yet to withdraw from international duty, with the Scotland captain set to play World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Belarus at Hampden Park.

Including Konate and Robertson, as well as loanees Vitezslav Jaros, Kostas Tsimikas and Lewis Koumas, 19 Liverpool players should be involved in senior international football over the next two weeks.

Each country will have two games, with the Europeans and Mo Salah involved in World Cup qualifying while Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo play friendlies.

In addition, at least six youngsters will be involved in youth international football across the continent as five nations are represented.

Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha will line up for England U19s, while Armin Pecsi plays in goal for Hungary U21s.

Trent Kone-Doherty has been called up for the Republic of Ireland U21s, and Prince Cisse, son of Djibril Cisse, will represent Wales U18s.

For Kieran Morrison, it should be a notable international break as he joins up with Northern Ireland U21s for the first time.

It is the first time the 18 year-old has been named in any international squad since last year’s Under-19 European Championships, which were hosted by Northern Ireland.